I’ve 8 nieces and nephews. What’s the applicable age to cease giving envelopes full of cash in the course of the holidays?

Pricey Moneyist,

I’ve three kids ages 16, 18 and 20 and in addition eight nieces and nephews ranging in age from 12 to 32. My sticky scenario entails the vacations, particularly Christmas. We don’t change presents for the youngsters anymore, however nonetheless give them playing cards and cash. I don’t consider this could proceed perpetually, however one in every of my sisters disagrees.

Is there an applicable age or milestone that we must always cease doing this: 18, 21, or when the youngsters graduate school? And the way do I strategy the topic with my different brothers and sisters? Typically, we don’t even see the youngsters for the vacations and we’re simply pushing round playing cards and envelopes.

Confused Out in New York

Pricey Confused Out,

You’ve gotten many choices, however you’ll need the cooperation of your siblings to make it occur. You talk about it along with your siblings, and current it as a fait accompli to the youthful family members.

No. 1: Open a mutual-fund account for the youngsters in your loved ones, and set an computerized month-to-month funding in order that by the point they’re prepared to purchase a house 20 or 30 years later, the down fee is obtainable. Equally, you possibly can open a 529 college savings account to your children.

No. 2: Current a Secret Santa the place you all choose names to decide on one particular person to provide an precise present to. You possibly can collectively conform to have a cutoff level for envelopes with cash at 18 or 21, at which level they’re grand-fathered into the Secret Santa pool. I favor 18. For those who’re sufficiently old to vote at 18, you’re sufficiently old to take part. Current it as a optimistic: It creates a extra customized, enjoyable Christmas filled with surprises! It permits relations to actually take into consideration what they’ll give their chosen giftee, and clarify why when it’s unwrapped. If cash is a matter, be trustworthy about that too. You’re actually not alone, particularly this 12 months.

No. 3: You all agree to provide the identical sum of money: $50 or $100.

No. 4: You give presents as a substitute of cash, however want to stay to a $20 minimal. It should power you to make use of your imaginations, and give you one thing novel.

No. 5: You do a Yankee Swap. It’s much like a Kris Kringle in that you just purchase one present, however you purchase a present for a set sum of money with nobody particular person in thoughts, and then you definitely all put them in a field and draw straws. For many who are absent, you possibly can draw straws upfront and ship them the present to be opened on Christmas Day, they usually can be a part of by way of FaceTime.

No. 6. Scorching potato present change the place you move the presents and the one that is left holding the present when the music stops, opens it. You possibly can additionally do that with musical chairs, however that is probably not applicable for each member of the household, relying on their bodily health and/or talents. Provided that the world remains to be in the course of a pandemic, and circumstances are on the rise, neither of those choices could also be out there to you this 12 months, so you possibly can merely choose numbers remotely and ship the presents by Dec. 25.

The No. 1 precedence this 12 months can be to make sure that older family members, and people with preexisting situations are protected. That would be the best present of all.

