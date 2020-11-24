I gave my daughter $20K to begin an organization along with her husband. They divorced and he bought the enterprise. Can I ask for it again?

Expensive Moneyist,

In 2012, my daughter and her husband (on the time) wished to begin a enterprise. She requested for a mortgage of $20,000 to begin the enterprise, however I made a decision to make that a part of her inheritance. So I gave them $20,000. Now they’re divorced, and he bought the enterprise. Can I ask him for the $20,000 again provided that the cash was meant for my daughter as her inheritance?

Any recommendation can be appreciated. They each reside in Michigan.

Thanks,

The Father in Naples, Fla.

Expensive Father,

You gave the cash to your daughter as an advance on her inheritance. That was your present to her, and she or he used it to begin a enterprise along with her husband, which makes that $20,000 and the enterprise marital or group property. It was, in authorized parlance, commingled.

You may ask for it again, and enchantment to your brother-in-law’s generosity of spirit, however whether or not or not he agrees is one other concern. He’s below no authorized obligation to return the cash. There isn’t a cash per se to return. Would it not be good? Sure. Good etiquette? Perhaps. Good ethics? Relies upon.

Your former son-in-law, I assume, obtained sure belongings in his divorce out of your daughter in trade for others. Maybe she obtained a lump sum, alimony, or a property. I do not know the main points, however they signed a divorce settlement to divide their belongings in a good and equitable method.

I perceive why this would possibly stick in your craw, and you are feeling that the return of that cash can be the best and correct plan of action. I don’t, in principle, agree or disagree with that. Do have any residual emotions about this man’s character, and/or how he behaved throughout their marriage?

In that case, this could possibly be simpler to unravel than the $20,000 query. Maybe you noticed him as a son and really feel personally betrayed. In the event you look at your emotions about your former son-in-law, and put them to relaxation, you could possibly vanquish your unhappiness over the cash that you just gave your daughter.

