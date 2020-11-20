Hysterical CNN: ‘Mad King’ Trump Will ‘Scorch the Earth’ of America

It’s time to name the banners and overthrow the Mad King. At the very least in line with Carl Bernstein throughout his look on Friday morning’s New Day. It was not clear if Bernstein was making an attempt to check Donald Trump to the ‘Mad King Aerys’ from the favored tv present Sport of Thrones, however he made a number of sturdy comparisons nonetheless: “We’re witnessing the Mad King within the last days of his reign, prepared to scorch the Earth of his nation and convey down the entire system to undermine our complete democracy.”

This was in response to the President’s persevering with court docket battles over the results of the 2020 presidential election. Relatively than report on the information of the scenario, the leftist-aligned CNN selected to assault the President, a common trend when calling for him to concede. Bernstein accuses Trump eager to destroy the nation: “it seems increasingly more that our system can not deal with, was not designed, neither our structure or our establishments to deal with an abrant, Mad king like Donald Trump.”

It’s telling that the partisan community laid the blame utterly on the toes of the Republicans. Co-host John Berman decried Republicans for permitting Trump’s habits: “I can reply your query, will they permit it one other day, sure. Sure. They’ve allowed it for almost three weeks. I’m not saying they need to, however they clearly are!”

The truth is a far cry from Bernstein’s wild claims that Trump is at fault for the cultural divide: “…it might be too little too late, as a result of the arrogance in our establishments that Trump has needed in his sabotage of the nation bringing us from a chilly civil conflict to pouring the flames onto that chilly civil conflict and igniting it so we’re near an actual cultural civil conflict.”

However he actuality is usually ignored by CNN in favor of mirroring Joe Biden and his speaking factors as they did all through the printed.

This CNN bias was sponsored by Subaru and Liberty Mutual. Click on on the hyperlinks to allow them to know what you suppose.

New Day

11/20/20

8:31 AM ET

ALISYN CAMEROTA: Okay, breaking information, moments in the past, Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State confirming that Joe Biden received that state.

BRAD RAFFENSPERGER [Georgia Secretary of State]: I am a passionate conservative and as I’ve mentioned earlier than I am a proud Trump supporter. I used to be with him early within the 2016 election cycle and he is ruled the nation by the identical conservative rules that I maintain pricey. Like different Republicans, I am disillusioned our candidate did not win Georgia’s electoral votes. Shut elections sow mistrust. Individuals really feel their aspect was cheated. We noticed this from the Democrats in 2018, and we see this from Republicans at the moment. Working as an engineer all through my life, I reside by the motto that numbers do not lie. As Secretary of State, I consider that the numbers that we have now offered at the moment are right.

CAMEROTA: Okay, nicely, regardless of his loss in Georgia, and regardless of his repeated failures in court docket, President Trump continues to be not admitting defeat, so what can we count on in these subsequent two months till inauguration day? Becoming a member of us now, CNN political analyst and journalist and writer Carl Bernstein. Nice to see you.

CARL BERNSTEIN [CNN Political Analyst]: Good to be with you.

CAMEROTA: I suppose let’s begin there, that was attention-grabbing, listening to Secretary Raffensberger, who has had a bullseye on him since he determined to stay with the information, admitting Joe Biden received, President Trump has had him in his crosshairs and he mentioned I am a proud Trump supporter he simply mentioned and that simply leads us to what the Republicans the silence of the Republicans as all of this occurs. What are your ideas on why they’re staying so silent?

BERNSTEIN: First, he simply mentioned what each Republican member of the Senate of the USA ought to have been saying weeks in the past. He did and mentioned what a patriot would do and what our Senators, the Republicans within the U.S. Senate by and enormous nearly all of them have did not do. Look, let’s take a step again right here and see what we’re speaking about. We’re witnessing the Mad King in the ultimate days of his reign, prepared to scorch the Earth of his nation and convey down the complete system to undermine our complete democracy, strip it of its legitimacy, poison the confidence of our individuals within the establishments and the structure for Donald Trump’s personal petulant, egocentric, rabid ends. We now have a President of the United States for the primary time in our historical past sabotaging this nation. That is the place we’re, and can these Republicans proceed to permit it for an additional day as a result of every single day it seems extra and extra that our system can not deal with, was not designed, neither our structure or our establishments to deal with an abrant, Mad king like Donald Trump.

JOHN BERMAN: I can reply your query, will they permit it one other day, sure. Sure. They’ve allowed it for almost three weeks. I’m not saying they need to, however they clearly are! We now have Mitt Romney and Ben Sasse, and no person else within the U.S. Senate. And at the moment can be a chief time to do it! With the President making an attempt to have Michigan legislators come to the white home so he can persuade them to overturn the outcomes of the election.

BERNSTEIN: Let me title say 15 or so Republican Senators, what I am doing is just not violating a journalistic precept as a result of they’ve informed me what I am about to say however for 2 or three years I talked to members of workers of the Senators, members of committees, staffpeople, aides, assistants, individuals who have labored for these individuals. Take a look at 15 of those Republican senators who disdain and even despise Donald Trump, have mentioned so to one another. Rob Portman, Lamar Alexander, Roy blunt, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, John Cornyn, John Thune, Mitt Romney we all know, Mike Bronn, Todd Younger, Tim Scott, Marco Rubio, Chuck Grassley, Richard Burr and others, many if not most of these people from what I have been informed had been completely happy to see Donald Trump defeated on this election, so long as the Senate might be managed by the Republicans. They’ve skilled and his pathological lies and know what Donald Trump has completed to undermine the arrogance in our establishments, on this nation. They’ve lived by means of the pandemic whereas his homicidal negligence is chargeable for the deaths of a whole lot of 1000’s of Individuals. They know what is going on on. Mr. McConnell is aware of what is going on on and at last I am informed within the final 24, 48 hours, I consider he and a few others are trying to discover a approach to someway convey the nation off the ledge that we’re on due to the Mad King and what he’s doing whereas Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and others whisper these conspiracies in his ears. However we have now an issue. 70%, 80% of these individuals who name themselves Republicans now consider due to social media, due to Donald Trump, and his disinformation and his mendacity, they consider it has been a rigged election and we will have to reside with the legacy of this sabotage by the President.

CAMEROTA: Carl, it’s actually attention-grabbing to listen to you lay out that litany of Republicans who say one factor publicly and completely different factor privately clearly to reporters. If you say your sense is from your reporting that they’ve some kind of plan to stroll us off the ledge, nicely, again from the ledge, I ought to say, saving us, what would that appear to be?

BERNSTEIN: Nicely, initially, it might be too little too late, as a result of the confidence in our establishments that Trump has needed in his sabotage of the nation bringing us from a chilly civil conflict to pouring the flames onto that chilly civil conflict and igniting it so we’re near an actual cultural civil conflict and maybe violence due to his refusal to simply accept the need of the individuals within the election, as a result of he has tried and failed at a coup, think about a coup try by a President of the USA to undermine our electoral system. He introduced earlier than the election he was going to aim this coup by voter suppression, by illegitimating the method, saying it was rigged towards us and when the votes got here in towards him, he adopted up on the try at a coup. So it may be somewhat late to speak us off the ledge on this nation by a few of these Senators and I am undecided if they’re going to succeed and what it would possibly appear to be, a number of, and I do not know this but as a result of I am nonetheless making an attempt to report precisely what is going on on, there was resistance as we all know within the intelligence group, within the protection group, to a few of what Donald Trump has been making an attempt to do or maybe speaking to the President that he can not invade, use troops, assault Iran in some methods. Individuals are preventing again inside our establishments, nevertheless it’s not clear in any respect that these Senators will succeed, as a result of can the system really deal with a Donald Trump?

CAMEROTA: Sure.

BERMAN: Carl Bernstein, if there’s anybody who’s an professional on the last days it is you, actually wrote the e book “The ultimate days on the Nixon Presidency” and also you’re extra involved now than you had been then.

BERNSTEIN: Rather more involved.

BERMAN: Thanks.

BERNSTEIN: Nixon left! Republicans satisfied him he needed to go, and he did.

CAMEROTA: Thanks, Carl. Nice to speak to you as all the time.