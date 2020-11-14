HYPOCRITES! Twitter Bans Bannon, Permits Griffin to Re-Put up Bloody Trump Head

Steve Bannon and Kathy Griffin have one thing in widespread.

Each are political warriors of the primary order. Bannon, a former Trump White Home confidante, wages political battle through “Bannon’s Battle Room” present.

Griffin assaults primarily through social media and comedy phases.

They’ve one thing else in widespread, although.

Each imagined their political enemies killed in a ugly vogue, however just one acquired punished by Twitter. [Editor’s Note: This reporter previously worked under Bannon at Breitbart News]

Bannon’s latest “Battle Room” episode imagined a bloody end to two key figures — Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“I’d truly like to return to the outdated occasions of Tudor England, I’d put the heads on pikes, proper, I’d put them on the two corners of the White Home as a warning to federal bureaucrats.”

Bannon continued on with the tirade, making it tougher to examine it as political satire.

Twitter swiftly banned his present’s account on the platform. YouTube eliminated the episode in query for doubtlessly inspiring violence.

After which there’s Griffin’s most notorious pop culture moment, one she giddily shared once more this week with a lift from director Larry Charles.

Three years in the past Griffin posed with President Trump’s bloody head, sliced off its physique within the ISIS custom. The picture rocked popular culture, triggered Griffin to apologize and, later, recant her mea culpa. She shortly turned a “Resistance” darling, struggling sizable profession punishments alongside the way in which.

This week, Griffin shared the picture once more on Twitter. Jack Dorsey’s mega platform, as of now, refuses to punish the comedienne or insist she take the inflammatory picture down.

Double customary? Actor James Woods certain thinks so.

Woods ought to know all about Twitter double requirements. The conservative actor, a naked knuckle brawler on social media, repeatedly will get suspended by the platform.

Griffin, by comparability, faces little to know Twitter blowback for her matches of rage. Then once more, she’s removed from alone. Far-left stars like Joss Whedon, Bette Midler, Ellen Barkin and Tom Arnold say the nastiest issues possible on the platform and Workforce Dorsey seems to be away.

Time and time once more.

What’s fascinating is that Bannon mentioned what he mentioned on his personal present, not through a selected Tweet. Griffin’s ghastly picture was shared roundly on social media then, and now.

Name it Liberal Privilege or just extra proof that Huge Tech Censorship is each actual and uncontrolled.

[Cross-posted from Hollywood in Toto.]