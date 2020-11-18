Hyatt to Sundown Legacy Card, Improve All Holders to World of Hyatt in 2021 – NerdWallet

Hyatt and Chase will quickly be placing the legacy Hyatt Credit score Card to mattress.

On Jan. 11, 2021, holders of that older product will probably be migrated to The World Of Hyatt Credit Card, which was rolled out in summer 2018. Since that point, the older model hasn’t been accepting new functions, though current cardholders had the choice of retaining it or upgrading to the brand new card.

However now, those that opted to maintain the older card will find yourself being mechanically upgraded. This is what they’ll anticipate.

How the playing cards examine, at a look

The World Of Hyatt Credit score Card 8 factors per $1 spent on Hyatt stays and experiences together with eating places/spas. (3 factors from the cardboard; 5 base factors as a World of Hyatt member.) 9 factors per $1 spent on Hyatt stays and experiences together with eating places/spas. (4 factors from the cardboard; 5 base factors as a World of Hyatt member.) Factors earned on different purchases 2 factors per $1 spent on flights bought immediately from the airline and on automotive leases.

1 level per $1 spent all different purchases. 2 factors per $1 spent on flights bought immediately from the airline; on native transit and commuting; on eating; on health membership and gymnasium memberships; and on Headspace subscription purchases.

1 level per $1 spent on all different purchases. Free night time at any Class 1-4 Hyatt resort or resort each cardmember anniversary. Free night time at any Class 1-4 Hyatt resort or resort each cardmember anniversary.

Earn a second free night time at any Class 1-4 resort or resort after $15,000 spent throughout an anniversary yr. Automated Discoverist standing. Automated Discoverist standing.

Capability to speed up to larger elite standing with 5 Tier-Qualifying Night time credit inside 8 weeks of migrating to The World Of Hyatt Credit score Card and 5 extra yearly thereafter.

2 further Tier-Qualifying Night time credit for each $5,000 in spending.

What it means for current Hyatt Credit score Card holders

Whereas the annual price on The World Of Hyatt Credit score Card is $20 larger, current Hyatt Credit score Card holders received’t begin to be charged that larger price till August 2021. Which means in case your cardholder anniversary is earlier than August 2021, you received’t be charged the upper price till the next yr.

For those who’re nonetheless holding the Hyatt Credit score Card, you may reap the benefits of particular presents on it via the tip of the yr: