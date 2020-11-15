Hurricane Iota Barrels Towards Central America

Hurricane Iota, upgraded to a Class 1 storm, inched nearer to Central America on Sunday as nations reeling from the devastation left by Hurricane Eta practically two weeks in the past ready for an additional main storm system.

“It’s eerie that it’s related in wind velocity and likewise in the identical space that Eta hit,” stated Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman and meteorologist with the Nationwide Hurricane Heart in Miami.

Hurricane Iota is anticipated to make landfall alongside the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras by Monday night time as a Class 4 storm, in response to the Nationwide Hurricane Heart. The storm continued to “quickly intensify,” in response to a 4 p.m. Sunday advisory. It was about 285 miles east-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the Nicaragua-Honduras border, and moved west at 9 miles per hour, with most sustained winds of 90 m.p.h.