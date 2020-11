HUGE Financial savings on Sperry Sneakers for the Household + Free Transport! | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

This submit could comprise affiliate hyperlinks. Learn my disclosure coverage here

Love Sperry footwear? You may rating some enormous financial savings on footwear for the household proper now!

Proper now, Sperry is providing an extra 40% off select shoes once you use the promo code EXTRA40 at checkout! Even higher, delivery is free!

Listed here are some deal concepts…

Sperry Women’s Lounge Away Sneaker – $32.97 (regularly $54.95)

Use promo code EXTRA40 (40% off)

Transport is free

$19.78 shipped after code

Sperry Women’s Calypso Flip Flop – $20.97 (regularly $29.95)

Use promo code EXTRA40 (40% off)

Transport is free

$12.58 shipped after code

Sperry Men’s Halyard CVO Chambray Sneaker – $35.97 (regularly $59.99)

Use promo code EXTRA40 (40% off)

Transport is free

$21.58 shipped after code

Sperry Women’s Lounge Away Saturated Sneaker – $38.97 (regularly $54.95)

Use promo code EXTRA40 (40% off)

Transport is free

$23.38 shipped after code

Sperry Little Kids Intrepid Crib Boat Shoe – $21.97 (regularly $31.95)

Use promo code EXTRA40 (40% off)

Transport is free

$13.18 shipped after code

Thanks, Hip2Save!