Huawei sells price range telephone unit Honor to authorities, distribution companions – TechCrunch

After weeks of rumors, Huawei confirmed it’s promoting its price range telephone unit Honor to a consortium of firms, together with government-backed corporations and Honor’s distribution companions, in response to a joint statement launched Tuesday morning in an area Shenzhen paper.

“This acquisition represents a market-driven funding made to save lots of Honor’s provide chain. It’s the greatest resolution to guard the pursuits of Honor’s shoppers, channel sellers, suppliers, companions, and staff,” mentioned the assertion signed by the 40 firms.

Huawei misplaced main chip and software program suppliers after the U.S. authorities slapped commerce sanctions on the telecoms tools and smartphone big. A spin-out can in principle exempt Honor from the availability chain restrictions which have struck Huawei laborious.

Within the meantime, nobody within the consortium poses an existential menace to Huawei’s market place. That leaves sufficient leeway for Huawei if it ever desires to purchase Honor again from the group of government-backed corporations and telephone sellers and brokers.

The announcement didn’t put a price ticket on the acquisition, although Reuters beforehand reported it might price 100 billion yuan ($15 billion).

That is an updating story.