Find out how to Use Capital One Spark Miles – NerdWallet

Capital One made headlines final yr by providing a welcome bonus of as much as 200,000 miles for its Capital One® Spark® Miles for Enterprise bank card. The present welcome bonus just isn’t practically as beneficiant: Earn a one-time bonus of fifty,000 miles – equal to $500 in journey – when you spend $4,500 on purchases throughout the first 3 months from account opening.

However regardless of the way you begin incomes Capital One Spark Miles, when it’s time to redeem them, you’ll discover that this well-liked rewards foreign money gives worth and flexibility.

Methods to make use of Capital One Spark Miles

There are lots of choices to redeem rewards. You possibly can:

Switch rewards

For many journey companions, 1,000 Capital One Spark Miles translate to 750 miles or factors within the associate program, together with:

Three companions have a less-favorable ratio, with 1,000 Capital One Spark Miles transferring at 500 factors or miles within the associate program:

Though all of those journey companions supply completely different candy spots, transferring Capital One Spark Miles to Air Canada’s Aeroplan is one method to maximize the worth of your miles.

For instance, you’ll be able to switch 73,400 Capital One Spark Miles into 55,050 Aeroplan miles, then use these miles to ebook a one-way enterprise class flight from Zurich to Los Angeles (though charges can fluctuate for every flight, we discovered this award flight with lower than $65 in complete charges). As a result of a round-trip enterprise class flight may cost a little round $8,000 in money, the 147,000 Capital One Spark Miles for a spherical journey is a price of greater than 5 cents per mile.

E-book a visit

You should utilize Capital One Spark Miles to pay for journeys booked by means of Capital One Journey at a price of 1 cent per mile. This feature is especially helpful for cardholders who want to apply their factors to fly on an airline or keep at a resort that isn’t a Capital One switch associate (resembling Delta or Hilton), and it is also helpful in case you can’t discover award availability with a switch associate.

Get reward playing cards

You possibly can redeem Capital One Spark Miles for reward playing cards at a price of 0.8 cent per mile. There are all kinds of reward card companions together with Uber, Walmart, Amazon, American Airways and Finest Purchase.

Redeem for money

You possibly can redeem them for money by having the miles utilized to your bank card invoice or by having a examine despatched to you. You’ll get a price of 0.5 cent per mile utilizing this redemption, so we advocate utilizing an alternative choice that gives extra worth on your miles.

Store with rewards

Share your rewards

Capital One cardholders can switch factors between accounts. That is useful in case you’re making an attempt to pool factors for a bigger redemption or if you wish to mix your Capital One Enterprise Miles and Spark Miles. Transferred miles may even make an ideal reward.

The underside line

There are a variety of nice methods to make use of your Capital One Spark Miles. Though one of the simplest ways to maximise the worth of miles is to switch them to one in all Capital One’s journey companions, you’ll be able to nonetheless get good worth by redeeming factors straight for journey, buying or reward playing cards.

