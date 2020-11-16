Tips on how to Maximize the Southwest Premier Card – NerdWallet

Ever marvel why the inventory market ticker image for Southwest Airways is LUV? When it launched within the late Nineteen Sixties, the corporate’s theme was “love.” Flight attendants wore themed uniforms and handed out “love potions” (drinks) and “love bites” (peanuts). Although occasions have modified, there’s nonetheless so much to like about this pleasant airline.

Along with low fares and award-winning customer support, Southwest presents every passenger two free checked baggage and no change charges. It additionally persistently wins awards for its Speedy Rewards loyalty program and its co-branded bank cards.

Earn the welcome bonus

The Southwest Speedy Rewards® Premier Credit score Card presents a very good sign-up bonus: Earn 40,000 factors after you spend $1,000 on purchases within the first 3 months your account is open. Do not miss out on these factors and be sure you have a plan to responsibly hit the minimal spending requirement.

Renew to get your anniversary bonus factors

Get 6,000 bonus factors after your cardmember anniversary every year simply by renewing the cardboard.

Nerd tip: NerdWallet values Southwest factors at 1.6 cents every. When redeeming factors, you could possibly doubtlessly get much more worth primarily based on the flight you select.

Earn extra factors through the use of the cardboard

Earn 2 factors per greenback if you use your card to buy Southwest flights. You’ll additionally earn 2 factors per greenback if you e book a resort keep or rental automotive with a Speedy Rewards associate and pay together with your Southwest Speedy Rewards® Premier Credit score Card. All different purchases made together with your card will earn 1 level per greenback. You may rack up much more factors by procuring at your favourite retailers by way of Southwest’s shopping portal.

Leverage the welcome bonus to earn a Companion Go

The legendary Southwest Companion Pass could be very practically a purchase one, get one free deal as a result of it permits a visitor to fly with you anytime for the one price of obligatory taxes and charges, which begin at $5.60 every method.

To earn the Companion Go, you’ll both must fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 125,000 Speedy Rewards factors in a calendar 12 months. Qualifying factors for the Companion Go embrace factors earned from shopping for Southwest tickets, factors earned with Southwest bank cards and base factors earned from choose Speedy Rewards companions.

The sign-up bonus to your Southwest Speedy Rewards® Premier Credit score Card will put you in your option to the entire wanted for a Companion Go.

Nerd tip: When you earn the Companion Go, it’s legitimate for the remainder of the 12 months by which you certified and the next calendar 12 months. In different phrases, for those who qualify for the cross in January, you’ll be capable of use it for nearly two years.

Get on the A-Listing

Elite flyer standing with Southwest, referred to as A-List status, comes with perks like precedence boarding, precedence check-in and safety lane entry and 25% extra factors if you fly Southwest. Your Southwest Speedy Rewards® Premier Credit score Card may help you earn A-Listing standing. For each $10,000 you cost to the cardboard, you earn 1,500 tier-qualifying factors, as much as $100,000 in costs. You want 35,000 tier qualifying factors to realize A-Listing standing and this card may help you get there.

The underside line

With a strong sign-up bonus, yearly anniversary factors and a number of methods to maximise your card advantages, right here’s so much to “luv” concerning the Southwest Speedy Rewards® Premier Credit score Card for the informal Southwest flyer.

Tips on how to Maximize Your Rewards