Learn how to Maximize the Marriott Bonvoy Good AmEx – NerdWallet

The Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card is designed for vacationers trying to earn and redeem factors for resort stays throughout the Marriott Bonvoy household. The cardboard carries a steep $450 annual payment whereas providing some strong advantages — from a considerable welcome bonus to 6x factors on spending at collaborating Marriott inns. Phrases apply. Right here’s easy methods to get essentially the most out of the Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card.

Maximize the welcome bonus

The Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card comes with a gorgeous welcome bonus: Earn as much as 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy factors. Earn 100,000 bonus factors after you spend $5,000 in purchases in your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an extra 25,000 bonus factors after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Supply Expires 1/13/2021. Phrases Apply.

That’s sufficient for a free night time (or two) at a luxurious resort just like the Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, California, the place you’ll want anyplace from 50,000 to 70,000 Bonvoy factors for an award night time, relying on whenever you journey.

To get essentially the most worth out of your factors, evaluate the money worth. A current seek for this Ritz-Carlton confirmed rooms beginning at $809 per night time. Dividing the money fee by a 60,000-per-night factors fee reveals you’re getting about 1.3 cents per level. That’s good use of your factors, because the common value of Marriott Bonvoy points is about 0.9 cent each.

Use your $300 assertion credit score yearly

One other annual advantage of the Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card features a $300 assertion credit score that offsets fees made at Marriott inns. Simply use the cardboard to pay for a keep at any of greater than 7,000 collaborating Marriott properties, and a credit score of as much as $300 will seem in your assertion to cowl the price of the room and incidentals like eating and spa providers whenever you cost them to your room. Phrases apply.

Earn extra factors by spending in bonus classes

The variety of factors you earn by making fees to the cardboard varies relying on what you’re charging:

Collaborating Marriott inns: 6 factors per greenback.

Eating places within the U.S.: 3 factors per greenback.

Flights booked instantly with an airline: 3 factors per greenback.

All different purchases made with the cardboard: 2 factors per greenback.

When you’re keen on Marriott properties, this card will allow you to get essentially the most bang in your buck on paid resort stays. However even whenever you’re not touring, you possibly can speed up your factors incomes through the use of the cardboard at eating places and in every single place else you make purchases. Phrases apply.

Be part of the elite

This card offers you automated Gold Elite standing within the Marriott Bonvoy program, which will get you advantages like 25% extra factors earned on each paid keep; 2 p.m. late checkout, when accessible; and complimentary room upgrades, when accessible. Usually, you would need to keep 25 nights in Marriott properties in a 12 months to achieve Gold. Phrases apply.

However use the Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card proper and you may climb to an excellent increased standing. Each calendar 12 months, cardholders obtain 15 elite night time credit that may be utilized to the subsequent stage of Bonvoy Elite standing. Mix these with elite night time credit you earn by staying at Marriott household properties, and you may get to Platinum or Titanium standing quicker to get pleasure from enhanced perks like 50% or 75% bonus factors on each paid keep, respectively, and a present at check-in. Phrases apply.

Earn a free night time award yearly

Every year after your card anniversary, obtain a free night time award at collaborating Marriott inns, although you’ll nonetheless need to pay resort charges if relevant. To earn this award, simply hold your card account open for a 12 months or extra and pay the annual payment. This perk is sweet at Marriott properties costing 50,000 or fewer Bonvoy points per night time. Phrases apply.

Receives a commission again for International Entry or TSA Precheck

Use your Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card to pay the appliance payment for Global Entry or TSA Precheck and also you’ll get reimbursed as much as $100. You should utilize this profit as soon as each 4 years whenever you reapply for International Entry or each 4 1/2 years whenever you reapply for TSA Precheck. Phrases apply.

Scope out an airport lounge

Your Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card comes with a free membership in Priority Pass Select, a community of greater than 1,300 airport lounges throughout the globe. Earlier than you fly, go to the Priority Pass website to search out out whether or not your departure terminal has a collaborating lounge. If it does, your Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card will get you and as much as two friends into the lounge at no cost — a price of about $50 per particular person, relying on the lounge. Phrases apply.

Get assistance on the road

Lose your passport or have one other emergency when touring? Marriott Bonvoy members have entry to 24/7 monetary, authorized, medical and different emergency providers when touring at the least 100 miles from dwelling. This service may also help with something from ambulance transfers to lacking baggage to stolen passports. Phrases apply.

The underside line

The Marriott Bonvoy Good™ American Specific® Card is a superb possibility for Marriott loyalists trying to get much more from their travels. Whereas the $450 annual payment is steep, the welcome bonus, annual assertion credit score and card anniversary free night time award can offset that price.

Learn how to Maximize Your Rewards