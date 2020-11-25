Find out how to Maximize the 'Fly Alaska, Ski Free' Deal – NerdWallet

As soon as once more this yr, Alaska is partnering with ski resorts to permit its flyers to “Fly Alaska, Ski Free.” You’ll be able to ski totally free at qualifying resorts simply by exhibiting an Alaska boarding go. Some taking part resorts provide a free day of snowboarding on arrival, whereas others allow you to ski totally free solely on the day you are flying out.

Should you actually need to maximize your financial savings, use miles to fly in and factors to pay for lodging. Right here’s the way to maximize this promotion.

Fly Alaska, Ski Free taking part resorts

For the 2020-2021 ski season, Alaska Airways is partnering with eight resorts the place you possibly can ski totally free together with your boarding go:











Schweitzer Mountain Resort.



Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Of the taking part resorts, two are in Canada (the RED Mountain Resort and Ski Marmot Basin). The U.S.-Canada border is at present closed to nonessential journey, so right here’s a more in-depth take a look at the six resorts U.S.-based vacationers can take pleasure in with this program.

Alyeska Resort (close to Anchorage)

The Alyeska Resort is about an hour outdoors of Anchorage.

From Jan. 4 to April 17, 2021, guests can ski free on their day of arrival by exhibiting their Alaska Airways boarding go. This provide is sweet solely on weekdays.

Anchorage is one in every of Alaska Airways’ hubs, that means there are many Alaska Airways routes with direct service to Anchorage. Nonetheless, most of those routes are intra-Alaska. There are simply three airports within the “decrease 48” with direct service to Anchorage: Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle. Meaning most vacationers might want to fly out of — or by way of — one in every of these airports to get to Anchorage on Alaska Airways.

Find out how to go to Alyeska Resort with factors and miles

The variety of Alaska Mileage Plan miles you want for a flight into Anchorage is dependent upon the route and the date, however is commonly round 10,000 to 12,500 miles every approach. The route from Seattle to Anchorage is the most cost effective at a constant 10,000 miles every approach.

If you wish to keep near the Alyeska resort, ebook a keep on the Alyeska Resort & Lodge. Nights vary from $157 to $249 throughout ski season — very affordable costs contemplating it is the first base lodge.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders utilizing factors to ebook by way of the Chase Final Rewards® journey portal will discover nights begin round 10,470 factors.

Should you don’t thoughts driving to and from the resort, you’ll discover loads of motels obtainable for factors in Anchorage.

Bogus Basin (close to Boise)

Bogus Basin is situated simply 16 miles from downtown Boise, Idaho.

Via the Fly Alaska, Ski Free promotion, skiers can present their Alaska Airways boarding go to ski totally free on their day of arrival.

Alaska at present gives flights to Boise from:

Money fares on Alaska Airways at present begin at simply $49 every approach.

Find out how to go to Bogus Basin with factors and miles

You’ll find flights into Boise for simply 5,000 Alaska miles every approach throughout peak ski season.

Alternatively, Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders can redeem Chase Final Rewards® factors for a similar Alaska Airways flight for as little as 3,206 factors every approach.

Since Bogus Basin is so near Boise, you should utilize your factors to remain proper on the town. Listed here are some strong factors choices:

Hyatt Place Boise/Downtown: This lodge will value you 8,000 World of Hyatt factors per night time and features a free grab-and-go breakfast.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Boise Downtown: From 22,000 Hilton Honors factors per night time, this model new property is situated proper within the coronary heart of Boise and gives free breakfast every morning earlier than you hit the slopes.

Marriott gives 11 Class 3 properties in Boise: Award nights at these properties vary from 15,000 to twenty,000 factors per night time. E-book the SpringHill Suites to get a collection with a kitchenette and free breakfast.

Eaglecrest Ski Space (close to Juneau)

Only a 20-minute drive from downtown Juneau, Alaska, the Eaglecrest Ski Space gives grownup carry tickets for an reasonably priced $59 per day. However with the Fly Alaska, Ski Free promotion, you may get a free carry ticket the identical day that you simply arrive at Juneau on an Alaska flight.

Nerd tip: Eaglecrest usually operates solely from Wednesday by way of Sunday, with each day operations over Christmas break, spring break, MLK Day and Presidents Day.

Most of Alaska Airways’ routes to Juneau are intra-Alaska flights. Vacationers who aren’t based mostly in Alaska might want to join by way of Anchorage or Seattle to get to Juneau.

Find out how to go to Eaglecrest Ski Space with factors and miles

Alaska-based vacationers have loads of award choices costing simply 5,000 miles every approach.

For these in different states, nonstop award flights from Seattle vary from 7,500 to 10,000 miles, with different one-stop choices costing simply 10,000 or 12,500 miles every approach.

Many of the motels in Juneau aren’t affiliated with main manufacturers, so chances are you’ll need to use versatile foreign money factors — like Chase Final Rewards® or American Specific Membership Rewards — to ebook an area lodge.

The details lodge possibility in downtown Juneau is the 4 Factors by Sheraton. As a Class 6 Marriott lodge, stays right here vary from 40,000 to 60,000 factors per night time. That’s a steep award fee for a lodge that may value simply $179 per night time together with taxes and costs.

Pink Lodge Mountain (close to Billings)

Again in 2013, Enterprise Insider dubbed Pink Lodge, Montana, the “Coolest Ski City You’ve got By no means Heard Of,” and it’s continued to reside as much as that title. Situated simply over an hour outdoors of Billings, it’s accessible through Alaska Airways and a brief drive.

In contrast to most different resorts on this Alaska Airways promotion, Pink Lodge gives Alaska flyers free snowboarding on the day of departure. So, you’ll need to fly out of Billings as late as potential.

Though Alaska operates simply two routes from Billings — Portland and Seattle — there are 82 one-stop routes from Billings.

Find out how to go to Pink Lodge Mountain with factors and miles

An award flight into Billings often prices between 5,000 and 12,500 miles every approach.

There’s only one lodge right here that’s a part of a serious loyalty program: the High quality Inn Pink Lodge. An evening prices 12,000 to twenty,000 Selection Privileges factors this winter.

Alternatively, there are many unbiased motels in Pink Lodge for round $100 per night time.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort (close to Spokane)

Simply throughout the Washington-Idaho border from Spokane, Schweitzer Mountain Resort boasts the “finest snowboarding in Idaho” and views of three states plus Canada. Alaska flyers can ski free on their day of arrival by exhibiting an Alaska Airways boarding go.

You’ll be able to fly Alaska Airways nonstop into Spokane from Boise, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose or Seattle-Tacoma.

Find out how to go to Schweitzer Mountain Resort with factors and miles

Relying in your departure location, Alaska Mileage Plan award flights into Spokane typically are priced 7,500 to 12,500 miles every approach. Nonstop award flights from Los Angeles can be found on many dates for simply 7,500 miles.

There are simply two motels in Sandpoint, Idaho, bookable with model title lodge factors, and each are Wyndham properties.

La Quinta Inn by Wyndham Sandpoint: This lodge will run you 15,000 Wyndham factors per night time.

Days Inn Sandpoint: If Days Inn is extra your fashion, this lodging will nonetheless value you 15,000 Wyndham factors per night time.

Whitefish Mountain Resort (close to Kalispell)

Whitefish Mountain Resort is situated only a 30-minute drive north of Kalispell airport in northwest Montana. Alaska Airways flyers can get a free ski go in your day of departure by way of the Fly Alaska, Ski Free promotion.

Alaska flies into Kalispell nonstop solely from Seattle. Nonetheless, Alaska operates over 80 one-stop routes into the airport through Seattle.

Find out how to go to Whitefish Mountain Resort with factors and miles

Nonstop awards from Seattle to Kalispell typically value 10,000 miles every approach.

One-stop flights might be discovered as low-cost as 7,500 miles every approach from some West Coast cities. Award charges typically vary from 7,500 to 12,500 miles from most cities.

There are solely a few main model motels in Whitefish itself, however none near the bottom. Contemplate staying in Kalispell and driving to and from the resort. Listed here are some choices.

TownePlace Suites Whitefish Kalispell: You may want 20,000 to 30,000 Marriott Bonvoy factors per night time (Marriott Class 4) to remain right here. It is an extended-stay lodge with free breakfast and an in-suite kitchenette.

Vacation Inn Specific & Suites Kalispell: Plan to redeem about 35,000 IHG Rewards factors per night time — together with free breakfast.

Hampton Inn & Suites Whitefish: Beginning at 16,000 Hilton Honors factors per night time, this keep consists of an airport shuttle and each day scorching breakfast.

The underside line

Snowboarding might be an costly pastime, however you possibly can drastically cut back your out-of-pocket value by flying Alaska Airways to a taking part Fly Alaska, Ski Free resort utilizing miles after which redeeming factors in your keep.

Timing your arrival and departure is vital to maximizing this promotion.

Find out how to Maximize Your Rewards