HOT* ReadingIQ Deal: Annual subscription for simply $2.49 per thirty days! {Silas loves this app!} | Cash Saving Mother®

| Crystal Paine

You probably have a toddler who struggles with studying, I extremely, extremely suggest this ReadingIQ app! And this can be a GREAT low cost!

ReadingIQ is as soon as once more providing an incredible low cost to get 68% off their annual subscription — which implies you’ll pay simply $29.99 whole for a complete 12 months! That’s like getting eight months for FREE. You’ll pay simply $2.49 per thirty days!!

ReadingIQ is a lately new on-line digital library for teenagers that gives 1000’s of books for all studying ranges. And I can’t sing the praises of this studying app sufficient!

Silas had by no means been enthusiastic about studying till he started using this app last year. This app made him fall in love with studying — one thing I by no means thought can be doable after years of his wrestle with studying.

Within the first 6 weeks of utilizing it, he logged near 600 minutes of studying on ReadingIQ… all on his personal. And did I point out this was with virtually zero coaxing or encouragement from me?

Once you sign up with ReadingIQ, you get:

Limitless entry to 1000’s of books. Anytime. Anyplace.

Accessible on desktops, tablets, and telephones

Fashionable titles and characters that kids know and love

All titles fastidiously curated for readers 12 and below

Ebook suggestions for each little one based mostly on his or her stage

Skill to observe your little one’s progress

Guided Studying and Lexile® ranges obtainable for 1000’s of books

Skill to preview the content material your little one is exploring

Greater than 700 professionally voiced titles

They’ve solely provided this low cost a handful of occasions, so positively reap the benefits of it! This can be a HUGE financial savings off the common worth of $7.99 per thirty days!