HOT* Get 4 free kitchen home equipment after Kohl’s Money and rebates! | Cash Saving Mother®

November 23, 2020 |
Yay! This standard deal on kitchen home equipment is again!
WooHoo! Love this deal, and it at all times goes FAST! Seize four free kitchen appliances after Kohl’s Money and rebates. Right here’s how:
Purchase 4 select Toastmaster small kitchen appliances at $18.99 each
Use promo code THANKS (15% off)
Get $15 in Kohl’s Money for spending $50
Submit for 4 $14 in mail-in-rebates
Free after coupon code, Kohl’s money, and rebates!
There are 9 different appliances to choose from at this price: 5-cup espresso maker, 2-slice toaster, mini chopper, mini waffle maker, mini blender, hand mixer, immersion blender, 1.5 qt sluggish cooker, mini popcorn popper.
