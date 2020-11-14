‘Hostile’ Trump Supporters Chase And Shout Down Reporter At MAGA March In D.C.

Through the so-called Million MAGA March on Saturday in Washington D.C., Trump supporters – most with out masks – have been chasing and shouting down a reporter.

“We’re staying just a little on the perimeter of the group just because there aren’t a complete lot of masks being worn throughout the crowd right here,” MSNBC reporter Ellison Barber stated from the nation’s capital.

“At occasions, it’s hostile right here, at the very least for us,” she continued. “They’re following us and chasing us as we stroll additional again.”

'It's hostile right here': Maskless Trump supporters in D.C. are chasing and shouting down reporters as they refuse to just accept the outcomes of the election.

You’ll be able to see all the folks nonetheless gathered again over right here. We’re staying just a little on the perimeter of the group just because there aren’t a complete lot of masks being worn throughout the crowd right here. … I’ll present you what it seems like right here. The group right here is chanting, “Faux information, pretend information.” Not followers of ours, as you possibly can inform. That’s fantastic so long as they offer us just a little little bit of area. So at occasions, it’s hostile right here, at the very least for us. They’re following us and chasing us as we stroll additional again. They are saying that this election is fraudulent. After I requested somebody earlier in the present day if there was something that will make them settle for these outcomes, they stated they’d perhaps settle for them as soon as licensed however they nonetheless wouldn’t imagine them. This provides you a way of the gang right here. They’ve No intention of accepting the election outcomes and as you possibly can inform from the jeering proper now, not followers of ours both.

Trump has repeatedly inspired harmful habits

Although it’s shameful, the habits of Trump supporters isn’t all that stunning given how the president has performed himself over the previous 4 years.

Trump has typically encouraged violence towards these he considers critics, from protesters at his rallies to journalists who merely report the reality about his presidency.

The truth that most of his MAGA supporters refused to put on masks on Saturday – though the pandemic is reaching file ranges – can be a mirrored image of how a lot affect Trump has over his followers.

Whereas this weekend’s march in D.C. received’t change the outcomes of the election, it may probably put folks in hurt’s manner – whether or not it’s reporters on the bottom or simply common Individuals who might be uncovered to COVID-19.

