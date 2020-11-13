Hollysys Automation Applied sciences, Inc. (HOLI) CEO Colin Sung on Q1 2021 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

Hollysys Automation Applied sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Q1 2021 Earnings Convention Name November 12, 2020 8:00 PM ET

Arden Xia – Investor Relations-Director

Colin Sung – Chief Government Officer

Steven Wang – Chief Monetary Officer

Welcome to the Hollysys Automation Technologies Earnings Conference Call for Fiscal Year 2021 and the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2020.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Arden Xia, the Investor Relations Director of Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Arden Xia

Hey, everybody, and thanks for becoming a member of us. Right now, our attendees shall be CEO, Mr. Colin Sung; CFO, Mr. Steven Wang; Co-COO, Mr. Yue Xu and Mr. Lei Fang, who’re accountable for IA and Railway Transportation enterprise, respectively, in addition to Mr. Evan [ph], Chairman of Hollysys Group, one of many firm’s subsidiary; and myself, the IR Director of Hollysys.

On as we speak’s name, Mr. Sung will present a common overview of our enterprise, together with some highlights for the primary quarter of fiscal 12 months 2021. Mr. Steven Wang will focus on our efficiency from monetary perspective. And all of the administration workforce will reply questions afterwards.

Earlier than getting began, I wish to remind everybody that this convention name might comprise forward-looking statements inside the that means of Personal Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ahead-looking statements that aren’t historic info, together with statements referring to the anticipated development of Hollysys’ future product introductions, the combo of merchandise in future durations and future working outcomes. Such forward-looking statements based mostly upon the present beliefs and expectations of Hollysys administration are topic to dangers and uncertainties, which may trigger precise outcomes to vary from the forward-looking statements. The next elements, amongst others, may trigger precise outcomes to vary from the statements.

Enterprise circumstances in China and in Southeast Asia; continued compliance with authorities rules; laws or regulatory environments; necessities or modifications adversely affecting the enterprise wherein Hollysys is engaged; cessation or modifications in authorities incentive applications; potential commerce obstacles affecting worldwide enlargement; fluctuation in buyer demand; administration of fast development and transition to new markets; depth of competitors from or introduction of recent and superior merchandise by different suppliers of automation management system know-how; timing, approval and market acceptance of recent product introductions; common financial circumstances; geopolitical occasions and regulatory modifications in addition to different related dangers detailed in Hollysys’ submitting with Securities and Change Fee.

The knowledge set forth herein ought to be raised in gentle of such dangers. Hollysys doesn’t assume any obligation to replace the knowledge mentioned on this convention name or in its filings. Please word that every one quantities on this convention name shall be in U.S. {dollars}, except in any other case famous.

I might now like to show the decision to Mr. Colin Sung. Please go forward, Mr. Sung.

Colin Sung

Thanks, Arden. And greeting to, everybody. Industrial Automation, IA enterprise completed the quarter with income and contract at $82.6 million and permit [ph] $7.8 million representing 27.7% and 28.4% 12 months on 12 months development respectively. In energy sector, we proceed our efforts in strengthening our market place in excessive finish coal fireplace market 600 megawatts and plus energy unit. In the meantime, with respect to our present consumer foundation on this sector, we’re actively responding to numerous common and value-added service calls for masking previous system alternative, system improve, half part sale and annual upkeep.

In chemical and petrochemical sector contract development stay wholesome. We proceed our effort in key challenge profitable, consumer cooperation, advertising occasions, and the event and demonstration of an answer functionality to penetrate the market and construct our fame.

Sector highlights of the previous quarter embody, profitable the bidding of DCS, emergency sit down gadgets ESP, Asset Administration System AMS, fireplace and fuel F&G, built-in resolution for true offshore oil platforms. Within the eighth oil platform options for the corporate has received for the reason that starting of the calendar 12 months. Marking and with exceptional progress for our inspiration in oil and fuel trade.

Signing a coordination management system, CCS contract, with a consumer on is 400,000 tons per 12 months at alcohol [ph] and 200,000 tons per 12 months meant for [ph] MMA tasks marking a grateful the corporate’s first contract in MMA. Signing DCS, SIS, GDS, MES, OTS, AMFS and Info Safety Built-in Answer contract with a consumer on its 100,000 tones poly carbonate tasks that DCS management issues for the challenge quantity to roughly 20,000 making it the most important ever for the corporate in the same craft. In meals and beverage and pharmaceutical sector, we proceed to see wholesome development in contract with our core management resolution functionality and the inclusion of engineering design functionality. We’re constructing our engineering design, procurement, building, EPS functionality in order to supply extra complete resolution for our shoppers.

PRI [ph] progress was made in such mannequin as we designed our first workshop degree ETS contract with a consumer for 788 [ph] refinery challenge, which is anticipated to put a basis for our additional pursuit of a bigger scale of EPC challenge sooner or later.

In sensible manufacturing facility enterprise, we proceed to actively interact the potential shoppers for varied advertising occasions to remain shut for in depth grasp of market demand, and to develop and enhance our resolution for actual worth creation in financial advantages and operation security. Highlights of the previous quarter embody, signing a contract with a brand new consumer from the thermal energy middle to supply a complete resolution with the management degree and administration degree knowledge integration that covers complete operate and modules, together with management optimization, sensible analytics, gear administration, choice making and operational administration. We anticipate such challenge to turn into a key demonstration of the answer for the thermal energy sector.

Signing a contract with a consumer on the coprocessor for his new 660 megawatt energy plant, contract covers the same whole resolution and management and administration degree and marked a major breakthrough in our Good manufacturing facility resolution for prime finish co-fire market. Signing a contract with current shoppers from the petrochemical sector to supply administration degree options based mostly on our industrial web platform. After sale enterprise of AI is protecting the wholesome tempo. We proceed to interact our invaluable consumer foundation and the response with all with each common and worth including initiative masking all system improve and alternative.

Half parts gross sales, annual upkeep, management optimization, knowledge integration and vitality administration. Beneath our massive automation initiative, we proceed to enhance {our capability} for a variety of resolution masking complete lifecycle. By finish of September, we’ve put into operation our in-house instrument manufacturing line with which we had been in a position to be able to manufacture a sure sort of instrument containing our whole management resolution, resembling anticipated to be invaluable addition to our challenge supply, market alternative and operation.

Rail enterprise completed the quarter with the income and contract at $28.7 million and $24.2 million recording 35.6% 12 months on 12 months lower and 15% 12 months on 12 months development respectively. In excessive velocity rail HSR sector, we proceed our supply of an on-ground resolution together with the railroad building progress. Theoretic progress was achieved for the sensible resolution initiative for the sector and we’ve accomplished our top-level design of the sensible upkeep resolution. In the meantime, bidding from the consumer was seeing its gradual restoration within the publish pandemic interval, each for on floor and onboard gear. Highlights of the quarter embody profitable the bidding of 140 units of the overall package deal over 274 units of ATP for C2, 250 kilometer China’s customary high-speed practice in August.

In subway sector, our cloud foundation SCADA challenge for middle subway line six was totally delivered, which was the second cloud-based SCADA challenge for the corporate, and represents our fixed effort in innovation for continuous worth creation for our shoppers. In supply, our enhancement in provide chain administration and engineering standardization, has contributed to enhance high quality and the effectivity of challenge execution. In after sale enterprise, we proceed to strengthen in native service community to broaden service resolution and to develop a data and repair middle companies for higher depreciation.

In HAR sector, we proceed to reply to common companies, together with occasion upkeep, system and software program improve, Half parts gross sales in addition to whole alternative. We proceed so as to add because the service supplier to Hong Kong middle excessive velocity rail with our service high quality be extremely acknowledged. In subway sector, we proceed to discover potential from the present consumer foundation and signal contracts masking system improve, upkeep and product gross sales. Beneath our massive transportation initiative, the corporate has established the small hallway resolution was actively concerned in advertising occasions for brand new contract referral in new enterprise.

Highlights for the quarter embody signing a breakthrough contract of sensible visitors velocity resolution for accession of the freeway connecting to seek out and unite provinces. The info pushed resolution targets Freeway Administration because the supposed consumer and thru assortment and processing of logical geographic and personal pent up, by the Freeway Administration are simpler choice making in freeway administration, particularly underneath excessive climate circumstances.

Mechanical and electrical resolution, M&E enterprise completed the quarter with the income and contract of RMB18.2 million and RMB12.3 million recording a 29.9% improve and 63.4% year-on-year lower. COVID-19 stay a problem to M&E and abroad enterprise. We’ll maintain monitoring the influence of this sector and the danger management stay to the important thing focus.

With that, I wish to flip the decision over to Steven Wang firm’s CFO who will present a monetary outcome evaluation. Steven?

Steven Wang

Thanks, Mr. Sung. I might prefer to share some monetary highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Evaluating to the primary quarter of the prior fiscal 12 months, the overall revenues for 3 months ended September 30, 2020 elevated from $123.2 million to $129.5 million representing a rise of 5.1%. Built-in contract income elevated by 1.2% to $105.7 million. Product gross sales income elevated by 7.3% to $6.6 million and repair income elevated by 36% to $17.2 million. The corporate’s whole income by segments are as follows. For Q1 of the fiscal 12 months 2021 Industrial Automation income at $81.9 million, rail transportation automation income $28.7 million, mechanical and electrical resolution income $18.8 million, whole income $129.5 million.

General non-GAAP gross margin was 33.7% for the Q1 of a fiscal 12 months 2021 as in comparison with 37.7% for a similar interval of final 12 months. The non-GAAP gross margin for built-in contract, product gross sales and companies distributors had been 25.3%, 73.7% and 70% within the first quarter as in comparison with 32.6%, 79.9% and 59.5% for a similar interval of the prior 12 months, respectively. The gross margin fluctuation was primarily because of the completely different income combine with completely different margins. Promoting bills had been $8.2 million for the primary quarter, a rise of $0.9 million, or 12.4% in comparison with $7.3 million for the primary quarter of final 12 months. As a share of the overall revenues promoting bills had been 6.3% and 5.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively. Non-GAAP G&A bills had been $10.2 million for the primary quarter, representing a lower of $0.4 million, or 3.9%, in comparison with $10.6 million for the second quarter of final 12 months. As a share of our whole revenues, non-GAAP G&A bills had been 7.9% and eight.6% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 2019 respectively.

R&D bills had been $10 million for the primary quarter a rise of $1 million or 11.6%, in comparison with $8.9 million for a similar quarter of prior 12 months. As a share of the overall income in R&D bills had been 7.7% and seven.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and 2019, respectively.

The VAT refunds and authorities subsidies had been $5.8 million for first quarter as in comparison with $3.5 million for a similar interval within the final 12 months representing a $2.3 million or 64.1% improve, which was primarily because of the improve of VAT refunds.

The revenue tax bills and efficient tax charges had been $4.8 million and 18.9% for the primary quarter, as in comparison with $6.2 million and the 17.3% for the comparable prior 12 months durations. The impact tax price fluctuation was primarily because of the completely different pre-tax revenue combined with completely different tax charges, as the corporate’s subsidiaries had been topic to completely different tax charges in varied jurisdictions. The non-GAAP web revenue attributable to Hollysys had been $20.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share for the primary quarter of 2021. This represents a 32% lower over $29.8 million or $0.49 per share within the comparable prior 12 months interval.

Contracts and backlog spotlight. The backlog as September 30, 2020 was $596.1 million. The detailed breakdown of the brand new contract backlog is as follows: new contracts, industrial automation $107.8 million, rail transportation $24.2 million; mechanical and electrical options $2.3 million; backlog as of September 30, 2020, industrial automation backlog, $252.3 million; rail transportation $254.8 million; mechanical and electrical options, $89 million.

Money move highlights. For the primary quarter of a fiscal 12 months 2021 the overall web money influx was $34.9 million. The web money offered by working actions $21.6 million, the investing money move was $2.6 million and now they encompass $114.6 of mature time deposit, which had been partially offset by $108.8 million of time deposit positioned with banks. The web money is utilized in financing actions was $0.2 million.

Steadiness sheet highlights. The whole amount of money and money equivalents had been $321.6 million, $288.8 million and $340 million as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. For the primary quarter of fiscal 12 months 2021, DSO was 185 days as in comparison with 204 days for the comparable prior 12 months interval and 167 days for the final quarter. The stock turnover was 58 days as in comparison with 56 days for the primary quarter of final 12 months and 66 days for the final quarter.

Arden Xia

At the moment, we might prefer to open up for the QA session. Please word that for Chinese language-speaking members, we will additionally do the QA in Mandarin, and we’ll present translation. Operator, please?

[Operator Instructions] Your first query comes from [indiscernible] from MS. Please ask your query.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

The primary query about this quarter we will see although the railways income decreased as a result of perhaps this 12 months the CRC [ph] delayed. However in the meantime, we additionally see when APP contracts contract proper now for a lot of, like higher 200 or 300. So what about the truth that the following quarter the income of associated affected person [ph] shall be elevated comparatively. The second query. Okay; so the primary query we’ve for proper now I will translate the second into…

Colin Sung

[Foreign Language]

By the way in which, it actually is dependent upon the process of the DRGT [ph] schedule. So we acknowledge income. And in addition about 80 CRC – to I imply 200 with one, about [indiscernible] and one other 300 with 125 by trains, and a few set of ADPs. And we will see the PRC beating is recovering, and we’ll regulate to when that – we’ll onboard, and in addition agree with the observe equipments treating for the approaching second. And in addition, Kevin requested concerning the supply section, supply velocity; so we mentioned concerning the supply velocity, it actually is dependent upon the CRC schedule. It is arduous to say, for instance, on the finish of this month or on the finish of this 12 months, we will ship half or two thirds of the overall. The velocity is absolutely arduous to foretell that as a result of it actually is dependent upon the CRC. We did supplier their schedule typically at all times and transparency. So that is to reply.

And second query concerning the industrial automation. The trade automation in contrast otherwise very quick; so with out the entire 12 months expectation, efficiency on this automation, and this reply must – will communicate by Colin.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

When it comes to group evaluate improve as a result of two foremost elements; one is the COVID-19 affect, and the precise now restoration of all of the issues inside China; so we actively to realize the purchasers and to realize the beating. And the second is, as a result of the primary half 12 months of highness [ph] alleviated of the COVID-19, alleviate numerous exercise and proper now it is a form of reduction – central reduction for this quarter and subsequent quarter. So, mainly to say the entire fiscal 12 months we nonetheless have copied to the height to dispose. And the third query is concerning the money, and we see you’ve got numerous cash-on-hand; what about to contemplating to boost a dividend or the typical funding potential M&A. Is there any actions associated to those stuffs?

Colin Sung

Okay. For that, I might take the primary response to that. Within the given present financial situation after which the continued pandemic state of affairs, each for home and worldwide; the corporate based mostly on the danger – potential danger for the long run improvement, an organization nonetheless taking a cautious or conservative – and notably, you recognize, as you all know, Hollysys is a extra a private-owned trade, not a SOV or authorities entity. So, in that method the entire monetary sector nonetheless a unsettle or uncertainty; so for that we nonetheless keep or comparatively maintain selecting up money place in the intervening time. However within the meantime, corporations nonetheless searching for alternative, however most within the home marketplace for a possible goal associated to our each core competency within the rail and trade automation. So, we’re persevering with to working with our COOs to establish the goal to broaden, improve, and in addition step our strategic companion improvement.

After which, as well as, clearly, you’ve got seen we do improve our expenditure associated to R&D bills for the present quarter, in comparison with the earlier quarter. Given that we’ll proceed to look in there to establish the present know-how and the present know-how enterprise, and to broaden our data bases that may improve our income contribution, finally in the direction of the bottom-line contribution to the corporate. After which third is mainly, you talked about concerning the dividend fee. Clearly, the corporate already made the dividend declaration just a few weeks in the past and we made the right announcement. So, that fee shall be paid out in the direction of the tip of November; however on the present stage, we nonetheless take a look at the dividend coverage, if not a everlasting dividend coverage but, however we’ll consider the coverage as ongoing foundation.

After which, general, I feel we talked about I wished to level out, as the corporate talked about the steering within the earlier year-end monetary disclosure, after which that steering after which we’ll keep on the present stage we won’t make any modifications. So, we’re nonetheless sustaining a high line income development of 6% to eight%. So, with the money and a sure enlargement or potential alternative, the natural development of the general firm in associated early query relating to industrial automation; we’ll keep the present tempo of 6% to eight% high line income development.

Thanks, Kevin [ph]. Subsequent query?

Your subsequent query comes from Joseph [ph] from JP Morgan. Please ask your query.

Unidentified Analyst

[Foreign Language]

Thanks. The primary is the total account to gross margin; the gross margin we may see a flat line based mostly on quarterly; and in addition, we see the fiscal 12 months 2020, the previous 12 months, that I say is all innovation [ph], the gross margin in contrast briefly. And this quarter, and in addition looks as if the gross margin did good. So what about to share about info, completely different segments, i.e. rail, the gross margin respectively, the development. That is the primary query. Second query, concerning the Jap lock and we perception potential is tougher and so they can clarify some details about that. And the third query is concerning the new enterprise, the added new development or enterprise or income to the obtain acquire for the second. To introduce what do you consider new enterprise? Regardless of railing to the iron rail?

Steven Wang

Sure, let’s take the primary query. Concerning to the gross margin. Once more, once more, like we talked about earlier than, you see a fluctuation over gross margin, however over your entire 12 months, we usually keep a stability of the gross margin, when it comes to the – for the IRA enterprise and actual enterprise, you noticed that there’s a lower of general gross margin because of the greater share of business automation enterprise as a share of the overall income. In order that’s the rationale for that. There is a – we see, we see there may be stability for the gross margin for IA and railroad enterprise. We see a slight strain on the IA enterprise facet; as on the IA enterprise facet as a result of we had a strategic acquisition of the contract and the brand new prospects nut once more, for long run, the margin will secure.

Now, we’ll reply for that. Second query now [indiscernible]. Once more, these of – in case you see a fluctuation of the alternate charges to see gamma losses on paper on our on our monetary statements. Now, will we’ve no – we’ve requirement or monetary devices or instruments for hedging the alternate charges. So, that is the consideration for now.

Colin Sung

As well as, what Steven is saying; on alternate price you see there may be some frustration from the start the quarter versus in the direction of the tip of quarter; so we do take an alternate in a non-cash loss for the quarter. However you recognize, if the alternate price maintained on the similar degree as final time, a little bit bit over 7, down to six.8; so we’ll see some restoration within the second quarter assuming the alternate price will keep secure. As you recognize, the RMB was taking a little bit bit devaluation within the early this 12 months and keep went by means of a little bit bit upward over the previous couple of months.

So, general as Steven is saying, firm – giving the corporate money predominantly in RMB forex; firm at present stage shouldn’t have any hedging or any stabilization associated to that however we consider RMB is extra – shall be roughly sustaining the extent going ahead.

[Foreign Language]

From the associated station, we additionally used the phrase from final quarter and we used to make use of the primary act from China proper now targeted on being a canceled station; and this idea additionally relate to the hind-wind [ph], for instance, and we deal with – what we do that’s the mental administration for the relation of station. So we additionally deal with this half, and we marvel – we at all times grant the contractor of a selected freeway – administration associated contract. And we consider that that is additionally what contributes in that 12 months and coming years of the income. And in the meantime, we additionally targeted on – irrespective of the mainland rail, a high-speed rail or the municipal relation; we additionally surfaced up the platform to get upgraded it to mental or sensible course of relation of particular options. And in addition, we’ve offered an answer and the upkeep – margin upkeep; on this half if we may see that the development, and in addition, we’ll contribute to the income for the associated station.

[Foreign Language]

And on this automation, I wish to introduce grade results. The primary one; the primary one is concerning the upgrading alternative cycle, and since the method can present, we’ve giant basement of observe information; and in addition proper now, the market demand is rising from this half. We have to disciple to do the replacements and upgrading, and we’re additionally profitable the contract from this half. The second is mental smarts and manufacturing, and irrespective of the facility or chemical – petrochemical, we have already got this vital challenge and these merchandise when executed [ph] may present the demonstration after results can affect the purchasers to make use of the brand new resolution for the sensible manufacturing, to assist them to enhance the effectivity, these sorts of issues.

The third one impact is from the downrange at pharmaceutical galleria and together with our EDC functionality improve. This a part of contract is rising very quick, so we consider this half additionally contribute with the entire IA. And in conclusion, usually talking, the trade automation may be very secure market, and in addition from our income contribute designed to say, there – they’ll haven’t any very giant inhabitants however we’ll maintain our tempo to win the contract, and to let the shopper use our equipments.

[Foreign Language]

Sure. If I could make further info on the commercial automation margins; and – you recognize, typically we get a decrease margin contract however afterwards we’ve a continuation companies and contracts with the identical buyer, we’ll make up the margins; that is one of many causes you may see a fluctuation. So actually, you recognize, I – we have talked about that a few occasions, we’ll must look long-term for the margins.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Okay, thanks on your insights.

Arden Xia

Thanks, everybody, for becoming a member of us on the decision as we speak. If you have not bought an opportunity to boost your questions, we’ll be happy to reply them by means of follow-up contacts. We’re wanting ahead to talking with you once more in close to future. Thanks.

Colin Sung

Thanks.

