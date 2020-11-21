Historical past by MSNBC: Thanksgiving is ‘Colonizer Christmas’ and Colonists Had been Cannibals

In these coronavirus instances, it is one factor to encourage individuals to not collect in giant teams for Thanksgiving. However for such functions, is it essential to trash probably the most beloved vacation in America’s secular calendar?

Sure, apparently—should you had the misfortune of tuning into MSNBC’s AM Pleasure this morning. Visitor host Jason Johnson tipped off the trashing of Thanksgiving by saying:

“I do know in my household, I do know a number of individuals who name it “Colonizer Christmas,” as a result of they do not actually like the thought of what Thanksgiving represents.”

To not be outdone, Jelani Cobb of the New Yorker, who’s additionally an MSNBC contributor, related a ghoulish picture with the vacation. He mentioned that “anthropological analysis” signifies that on the time of the unique Thanksgiving, the colonists resorted to “cannibalism” due to their dire circumstances. One thing to consider as you chow down on that turkey leg!

The left’s marketing campaign to undermine and in the end destroy American traditions and tradition marches inexorably on. Christmas: secularized. Columbus Day? Fuggedaboutit–it’s Indigenous Peoples Day! And on this newest assault, Thanksgiving turns into “Colonizer Christmas,” celebrating a bunch of cannibals.

Notice: there’s some evidence of remoted incidents of cannibalism among the many Jamestown colonists throughout the harsh winter of 1609-10. However this was hardly a widespread observe. Cobb’s try and affiliate Thanksgiving with cannibalism was grotesque.

