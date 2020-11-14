HireQuest, Inc (HQI) CEO Rick Hermanns on Q3 2020 Outcomes – Earnings Name Transcript

HireQuest, Inc (NASDAQ:HQI) Q3 2020 Earnings Convention Name November 12, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Firm Contributors

Brett Maas – Investor Relations

Rick Hermanns – Chief Government Officer

Cory Smith – Chief Monetary Officer

Convention Name Contributors

Aaron Edelheit – Mindset Capital

David Lavigne – Trickle Analysis

Operator

Good day, women and gents, and welcome to your HireQuest, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Name. [Operator Instructions] Right now, it’s my pleasure to show the ground over to your host, Brett Maas of Hayden IR. Sir, the ground is yours.

Brett Maas

Thanks, operator. I want to welcome all people to the decision. Internet hosting the decision in the present day are HireQuest’s CEO, Rick Hermanns and CFO, Cory Smith.

Please remember, among the feedback made throughout our name might embrace forward-looking statements inside the that means of federal securities legal guidelines. Statements about our beliefs and expectations containing phrases equivalent to might, might, would, will, ought to, imagine, anticipate, anticipate and related expressions represent forward-looking statements. These statements contain dangers and uncertainties relating to our operations and our future outcomes that would trigger HireQuest’s outcomes to vary materially from administration’s present expectations. We encourage you to assessment the secure harbor statements and threat elements contained within the firm’s earnings launch and its filings with the SEC, together with, with out limitation, the newest annual report on Kind 10-Ok, the newest quarterly report on Kind 10-Q and different periodic reviews, which establish particular threat elements which will additionally trigger precise outcomes or occasions to vary materially from these described within the forward-looking statements. Copies of the corporate’s most up-to-date reviews on kinds 10-Ok and 10-Q could also be obtained on the corporate’s web site at hirequest.com or on the SEC’s web site at sec.gov. Firm doesn’t undertake to publicly replace or revise any forward-looking statements after the decision or date of this name. I might additionally wish to remind everybody that this name will probably be accessible for replay via November 26. A hyperlink to the web site replay of the decision was additionally supplied within the earnings launch and is out there on the corporate’s web site at hirequest.com.

I might now like to show the decision over to CEO of HireQuest, Rick Hermanns. Rick?

Rick Hermanns

Thanks for becoming a member of us. For the third quarter, we skilled a modest stabilizing of the short-term employment market in opposition to the backdrop of continued uncertainty pushed nearly fully by the worldwide pandemic. By design, we created our franchising enterprise mannequin with the distinct goal to have the ability to climate financial cycles. And during the last two quarters, it has confirmed to resist the fallout from a once-in-a-generation pandemic. Make no mistake, it is a critical problem to the operations of our franchises as development, retail, live shows, sporting occasions and lots of different areas of the broader financial system, which drove short-term staffing alternatives, have considerably decreased or stopped altogether. However our franchisees have moved rapidly and judiciously to regulate staffing ranges and related bills to assist navigate these unprecedented instances. The PPP loans have been a key to this effort. And for HireQuest itself, whereas now we have been challenged, we once more delivered profitability and money move within the third quarter. Our stability sheet stays robust, we initiated a quarterly dividend, and we’re more and more assured that the worst is behind us.

Collectively, our third quarter franchisees system-wide gross sales have been down 25% over the identical interval final yr. Nevertheless, the decline slowed throughout the third quarter, and we’re inspired by the franchisees resiliency and the swift actions that they’re taking to regulate their value buildings with the realities of the present financial local weather. To this point, all of our franchises stay operational, and now we have had no enterprise failures.

Our third quarter is usually our strongest quarter, and this yr isn’t any completely different with income of $3.4 million, up marginally in comparison with $3.3 million within the yr in the past quarter and $2.9 million within the prior quarter regardless of difficult financial circumstances. Whereas we imagine the business sectors our franchisees serve are stabilizing, we don’t anticipate a extra sturdy restoration into leisure, hospitality and development return to extra normalized ranges. The latest encouraging information from Pfizer relating to their vaccine candidate provides us elevated optimism that we might see full stadiums once more within the subsequent yr. For the third quarter, we reported internet earnings from persevering with operations of $0.15 per diluted share and have generated practically $6.7 million in working money move from persevering with operations via the primary 9 months of 2020. Our stability sheet stays wholesome and with no debt to service and optimistic money move era.

We’ve insulated our enterprise from earnings volatility that may come up when there may be even a minimal degree of monetary leverage. I can’t emphasize sufficient how vital that is to the predictability, time period outcomes in addition to the probably give us to have the ability to opportunistically make a strategic transfer at our discretion. As per strategic transactions, we proceed to contemplate acquisition targets. Undoubtedly the present financial atmosphere shines a brighter highlight on distressed companies and will increase the variety of potential targets.

Nevertheless, we stay disciplined in our strategy and aware of the disruption, a lower than extremely certified deal might have on profitability, our stability sheet and our total worth of our enterprise. Having stated that, we proceed to display for alternatives that would give us a presence in new geographies strengthen the presence of our present franchisees or present entry to sure focused nationwide accounts. Our robust stability sheet gives us with the sources and entry to extra capital as wanted. But, let me guarantee you that any transaction we settle for will want to have the ability to be absorbed rapidly into our franchise mannequin and supply a optimistic financial contribution in a brief period of time.

Throughout the third quarter, the Board declared and the corporate paid a quarterly money dividend of $0.05 a share, which at latest inventory costs characterize a yield of practically 2.4%. Given the cash-flow-generating profile of our enterprise and barring any unexpected challenges, we anticipate to pay quarterly dividends at related ranges going ahead. This determination ought to underscore the Board’s confidence within the resilience of our enterprise even throughout a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

I’ll flip the decision over now to Cory to debate the third quarter outcomes additional. Cory?

Cory Smith

Thanks, Rick and good afternoon everybody. Thanks for becoming a member of us. Complete income within the third quarter of 2020 was $3.4 million in comparison with $3.3 million within the third quarter of 2019, a rise of two.7%, which was primarily as a result of greater franchisee royalties. Our complete income is made up of two elements: franchise royalties, which make up roughly 90% of complete income; and repair income.

Franchise royalties within the third quarter of 2020 have been $3.2 million in comparison with $3.1 million within the third quarter of 2019, a rise of two.5%. This enhance could seem counterintuitive, given the adverse impression COVID-19 has had on our system-wide gross sales, the rationale we noticed this enhance in franchise royalties is as a result of handful of areas that have been nonetheless company-owned after the merger within the third quarter of final yr, that are at present reported as discontinued operations. All of those company-owned areas, excluding the California-based areas, which have been bought, have been subsequently transformed to franchisees on the very starting of the fourth quarter of 2019. Roughly $681,000 of our royalty income was attributable to branches acquired within the merger that had already, grew to become franchisees.

Service income, which is generated from curiosity cost to our franchisees on overdue accounts receivable and costs for numerous non-compulsory providers, was up 6.7% to $164,000 in comparison with $154,000 within the third quarter of final yr. This enhance was primarily associated to a rise within the charges charged for non-compulsory providers. Promoting, common and administrative bills within the third quarter of 2020 have been all the way down to $1.4 million in comparison with $7.4 million within the third quarter of final yr, a lower of $6 million. This $6 million lower was primarily as a result of $4.7 million in merger-related bills that have been included within the third quarter of 2019, not current within the present interval.

As well as, we noticed a relative lower associated to our employees’ compensation prices and a lower in dangerous debt as now we have moved away from working company-owned areas. Internet earnings from persevering with operations was $2.0 million or $0.15 per diluted share within the third quarter of 2020 in comparison with a internet loss from persevering with operations of $8.5 million or adverse $0.65 per diluted share within the third quarter of 2019.

Throughout the third quarter, our Board authorized, and the corporate paid its first quarterly dividend of $0.05 per widespread share to shareholders of report as of September 1, 2020. As Rick beforehand talked about, barring any at present unexpected circumstances, we anticipate to proceed this apply and pay a dividend every quarter, and we lately introduced that we are going to pay a dividend in our fourth quarter.

Transferring on to the stability sheet, now we have been capable of develop our present property to $39.6 million at September 30, 2020, from $37.0 million at December 31, 2019. Present property at September 30, 2020, included $10.3 million of money and $24 million of accounts receivable whereas present property at December 31, 2019, included $4.2 million of money and $28.2 million of accounts receivable. Property and tools elevated by $1.1 million to $3.0 million as we proceed the development on a brand new constructing adjoining to our company headquarters. We’ve additionally begun an IT undertaking that resulted in an intangible asset with a stability of $187,000 at September 30, 2020. Our notes receivable stability, internet of reserve at September 30, was $10.1 million, and now we have collected roughly $1.3 million in money from these notes throughout 2020.

And with that, I’ll flip the decision again over to the operator for Q&A.

Query-and-Reply Session

Operator

Thanks. [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first query from Aaron Edelheit with Mindset Capital. Please go forward.

Aaron Edelheit

Hello, thanks and nice quarter. I had two questions. The primary query was can – if we get a vaccine, just like the Pfizer vaccine and it’s efficient and issues form of return to regular. May you discuss like how a lot of your corporation do you assume would come again? As a result of I’m guessing most of your stadium, like cleanup and hospitality enterprise is working fairly near zero. I might think about that you’d have a fairly sharp snapback. That’s my first query. My second query is, was there something – your working margins, that are usually fairly excessive, appear actually excessive on this quarter. And I’m simply questioning have been there any particular elements that your working margin was so excessive this quarter? Thanks.

Rick Hermanns

Sure. Thanks, Aaron. So to reply the primary query is realistically, all through the quarter, our revenues, as mentioned within the final earnings name, we have been working across the – principally about 27% to 30% behind the comp interval of the prior yr. By the top of this quarter, we have been all the way down to about low 20s, so 21%, 22% lower than the prior yr, in all probability nearly 100% of that is because of leisure, hospitality and related companies. So to your level, is – supplied the Pfizer or the same vaccines grow to be broadly accessible and as efficient as purported, I might anticipate that we’d return to related revenues or system-wide gross sales of 2019. There’s – we’re, as you stated, and your assumption is right, we’re working at terribly low ranges so far as auto auctions and arenas and stadiums, and people are pretty important contributors for us. And once more, these are just about nonexistent proper now. In order that’s a very good query. And once more, when you see – and I stated this within the final quarter, when you see stadiums full once more, that may have a major enhance, you need to – and considerably enhance our revenues.

So far as the second query, the – and I’m going to go away this to Cory to right me if I’m unsuitable, however my guess is the primary motive for the rise within the working margin is as a result of employees’ comp, which is form of our – principally the efficiency of our employees’ comp ebook. As time goes on, we anticipate that to enhance as our employees’ comp expertise turns into extra seasoned. And to offer just a little extra shade to that’s principally once we did the merger, there was – we didn’t decide up any of the previous expertise from HireQuest. And in consequence, our outcomes for the final 15 months have principally solely included form of new employees’ comp claims. And new employees’ comp claims are usually extra closely reserved. However as time strikes on, we’d anticipate some rest of that. And I believe that, that’s a part of what you noticed in all probability within the – that’s what we noticed within the third quarter. And the development additionally was partially – the second quarter nonetheless contained lots of – additionally contained – initially, decrease gross sales. And in addition, we nonetheless had – among the main cuts that we made have been in – have been as late as in the long run of April. And they also actually didn’t absolutely flush out till the third quarter.

Aaron Edelheit

Okay. Nicely, nice. I imply, I’m simply near a 60% working margin, and that’s fairly phenomenal. Thanks for the reason.

Rick Hermanns

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll take our subsequent query from David Lavigne with Trickle Analysis. Please go forward.

David Lavigne

Hello, all. You may have finished a unbelievable job. It is a actually good quarter, I imply all issues thought-about. So are you able to give us some sense form of alongside the traces of the final query, however are you able to give us some sense of what perhaps normalized SG&A will appear like going ahead then? As a result of I believe the working margin was actually a operate of that. I imply simply form of making an attempt to get my arms round, I don’t know, some form of vary or one thing to anticipate. It’s been form of in every single place, although.

Rick Hermanns

David, thanks for the query. So what I might say is extra – and that is on our form of investor deck, on our web site. However in the long run, our goal is extra from, I might say, from a internet margin standpoint, because it pertains to system-wide gross sales, is to fall someplace between 3.75% and 4.25% of system-wide gross sales. And once more, employees’ comp can swing and issues like that. And the problem is the margins seem to be they swing extra once they’re proven as a share of revenues, which, after all, the revenues largely simply characterize royalties. If you examine them to system-wide gross sales, these SG&A bills and different working bills are much more secure. As a result of the issue is that we solely have $3.4 million value of revenues in 1 / 4, in case you have a $200,000 swing in employees’ comp, it looks like a very huge deal. However if you take that $200,000 in comparison with $60 million, $55 million value of system-wide gross sales, the $200,000 is nothing. And that – so I might encourage you, at the same time as you take a look at it, to essentially take a look at it extra as a share of system-wide gross sales. It provides you a greater sense of actually – it – as a result of truly, the great thing about our mannequin is we actually are very secure, not unstable. And so, however once more, to get that sense, you actually have to take a look at the system-wide gross sales. I don’t know if that solutions your query, however I might actually advise that.

David Lavigne

Sure. That solutions my query. It doesn’t make the modeling any simpler, however that solutions my query although. That’s good. Respect it. Thanks.

Rick Hermanns

Certain.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there seem like no additional questions presently.

Rick Hermanns

Nice. Nicely, I thank all people for becoming a member of us in the present day. I thanks in your continued assist of the corporate. I believe there are lots of actually good issues taking place. Once more, because the markets have reacted during the last week with the Pfizer vaccine, I’m very hopeful that – and extra assured that there’s at the least now a vivid mild on the finish of the tunnel. And I might additionally simply reiterate that it’s actually excellent news as properly that each one of our franchisees have made it via this era, and – which actually units us up for the long run as leisure and hospitality, as that enterprise snaps again that we’re in an awesome place to seize again the enterprise that was misplaced as a result of COVID-19. We’re in an awesome spot for it. After which I might additionally say that as we put just a little bit extra distance behind us from the – principally from March is we’re beginning to see extra acquisition alternatives as a result of I believe it’s grow to be extra clear, form of the place the financial system is prone to finish and/or at the least settle in at, the election uncertainty is over. Principally over, I suppose the – and that’s all useful in addition to far as getting sellers to come back to practical costs. And so we’re hopeful that once more that viable acquisitions will probably be accessible to us within the close to future. And so once more, thanks for becoming a member of us and have a very good day.

Operator

Girls and gents, this does conclude in the present day’s teleconference. We thanks in your participation. It’s possible you’ll disconnect your traces presently and have an awesome day.