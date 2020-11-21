Hey, Keep in mind When Media Shops Had been Involved About Vote Fraud?

The headline from The New York Occasions said this:

Trump Targets Michigan in His Ploy to Subvert the Election In a brazen step, the president invited Republican state leaders in Michigan to the White Home as he and his allies attempt to stop the state from certifying Joe Biden’s clear victory there.

And over in The Washington Submit was this headline: “Trump makes use of energy of presidency to attempt to overturn the election and keep in workplace.”

I’m penning this column from suburban Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the State Capitol constructing a mere couple miles away throughout the Susquehanna River. And in that Capitol Friday there was scheduled by the Republican-controlled State Authorities Committee of the Pennsylvania Home of Representatives a listening to as a part of the committee’s investigation into the election.

The scheduled witnesses have been representatives of Dominion. And lo and behold on Thursday evening, the literal evening earlier than the listening to, State Consultant Seth Grove, the Committee chairman, was notified that, in his phrases, Dominion had “lawyered up” and backed out of the listening to. Said Chairman Grove:

“Final night Dominion voting methods lawyered up and backed out of their dedication to the folks of Pennsylvania to offer enter in a public format during which 1.3 [million] Pennsylvanian’s entrusted. As a substitute of operating towards the sunshine of honesty and integrity, Dominion Voting Programs retreated to the darkness. Why? Why would a vendor of public items concern discussing their merchandise bought to the general public for the general public good? If Dominion’s merchandise have been profitable and operated as they have been presupposed to why would not Dominion take the chance to publicly evaluate its success? How onerous is it to say our poll machines labored precisely as promised and they’re one hundred pc correct? Why after weeks of accusations has Dominion Voting Programs not launched any evaluation of the success of their voting machines to the general public with the intention to cease their accusers of their tracks? In the event that they don’t have anything to cover, why are they hiding from us? I’m unhappy to report back to the tax payers of Pennsylvania, the 1.3 million voters who trusted Dominion Voting Programs with their ballots that Dominion Voting Programs has hung you out to dry and slapped you in your faces.”

Hmmm. As that is written, this information is nowhere to be present in The Washington Submit. It’s nowhere to be present in The New York Occasions. Perhaps it is going to in some unspecified time in the future. Perhaps.

A lot much less have both paper assigned a Woodward and Bernstein-style investigation of simply what’s going on with election fraud on this nation and the position of voting system firms on this enterprise.

Hmm. Isn’t this curious.

The Trump authorized crew has been making allegations concerning the lack of safety surrounding voting system firms. And the media is frantically attempting to debunk them when not ignoring them altogether, now saying that to contest the outcomes produced by these firms is nothing lower than attempting to subvert the election.

However surprisingly, as soon as upon a time — that will be December of 2019 — there was a completely completely different method within the liberal media.

On December 6, 2019 Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and Oregon’s Ron Wyden, together with Wisconsin Democrat Congressman Mark Pocan, wrote a prolonged, detailed and footnoted letter to the 2 co-chairmen of an funding agency referred to as H.I.G.Capital, LLC. The corporate relies in Miami, Florida.

The letter wished info on the corporate’s funding in Hart InterCivic, Inc., described as “one in all three election know-how distributors accountable for growing, manufacturing and sustaining the overwhelming majority of voting machines and software program in america, and to request details about your agency’s construction and funds because it pertains to this firm.”

The letter additionally mentioned:

“We’re significantly involved that secretive and ‘bother plagued firms’ owned by personal fairness corporations and accountable for manufacturing and sustaining voting machines and different election administration gear, ‘have lengthy skimped on safety in favor of comfort,’ leaving voting methods throughout the nation ‘liable to safety issues.’”

Be aware the quote marks in that part of this five-page, footnoted-in-detail letter? The quotes are taken from this 2018 story discovered at, sure, the Associated Press. The headline of that AP piece: “US election integrity will depend on security-challenged corporations.”

As a sign of simply how widespread was this concern over election safety by the liberal media earlier than the 2020 election returns have been in are the liberal media and suppose tank or activist websites sources listed by the letter from Senator Warren and her colleagues. They embody:

The Atlantic Professional Publica The Related Press Bloomberg The Penn Wharton Public Coverage Initiative The Brennan Heart for Justice The U.S. Election Help Fee The Obama-era Division of Homeland Safety with Secretary Jeh Johnson Vice The New York Occasions Cease Wall Avenue Looting

Discover the itemizing of The New York Occasions by Warren and the remaining? One follows the hyperlink that the Democrat Senators offered — here — and one finds this Occasions piece from November of 2018. The headline:

A Pennsylvania County’s Election Day Nightmare Underscores Voting Machine Issues How “every part went incorrect” in Northampton County.

That’s proper. The Occasions was alarmed on the leads to Northampton County, the place severe flaws with the voting machine methods gave a Democratic candidate for decide a mere 140 votes out of 55,000 forged. Mentioned the Democratic County chairman: “Folks have been questioning, and even I questioned, that if a few of the numbers are incorrect, how do we all know that there aren’t errors with anything?”

Certainly.

So to sum up? As soon as upon a time the liberal media was repeatedly insisting that the election voting methods have been vulnerable to all method of safety issues. They wrote it up — so much.

However now? To query this self-same drawback when the election includes Trump it’s all of the sudden unpatriotic. For the Trump marketing campaign to demand an investigation – echoing what Elizabeth Warren and her Democratic colleagues have been saying in 2019 – and all of the sudden the self-same liberal media, as represented by these newest headlines from the Occasions and Submit, is now subverting an election, overturning it to remain in workplace.

Hypocrisy on steroids. No shock.