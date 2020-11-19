Right here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2020

Amazon Prime Video is heading into the vacations with a slate of critically acclaimed unique motion pictures and new installments of two of its hottest sequence.

Season 5 of the sci-fi epic “The Expanse” (Dec. 16) will see the crew of the Rocinante scattered across the photo voltaic system whereas a terrorist group plots a probably catastrophic assault in opposition to Earth. Two days later, former “Prime Gear” hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James Might return with “The Grand Tour Presents: A Huge Hunt” (Dec. 18), because the gang excursions and races round Reunion Island and Madagascar within the second installment after “The Grand Tour” tweaked its format.

streaming service will roll out the critically praised “Sound of Metallic” (Dec. 4), starring Riz Ahmed as a punk-rock drummer who’s dropping his listening to; “The Wilds” (Dec. 11), a YA survival drama a couple of group of teenage women stranded on a abandoned island; “I’m Your Lady” (Dec. 11), a Seventies-set crime thriller starring Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); and “Sylvie’s Love” (Dec. 25) a musical, romantic epic starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha that drew raves at Sundance.

There’s additionally “Yearly Departed” (Dec. 30), a feminine comedy showcase that features Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman and Natasha Leggero, and for the youngsters, a brand new season of “Clifford the Huge Purple Canine” (Dec. 11).

Prime Video may even characteristic a choice of Christmas classics, together with “It’s a Fantastic Life,” “Miracle on thirty fourth Avenue,” “Elf,” “Love, Really,” “A Christmas Story” and “Nationwide Lampoon’s Christmas Trip.”

Right here’s the complete record of what’s coming in December (as of Nov. 19, launch dates topic to alter).

What’s coming in December

Dec. 1

12 Disasters (2012) (Moviesphere)

2012 (2009)

Air Pressure One (1997)

A League Of Their Personal (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Murderer Of Youth (1938)

Physique Of Proof (1993)

Cake (2006)

Christmas Chalet (2019) (Up Religion & Household)

Cloudy With A Probability Of Meatballs (2009)

Diary Of A Mad Black Lady (2005)

Dr. No (1963)

Euphoria (2019)

Full Moon Excessive (1981)

Gandhi (1982)

Ghost City (1936)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Gringo: The Harmful Lifetime of John McAfee (2016) (Showtime)

Gun Brothers (1956)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Harold & Kumar Go To White Fortress (2004)

Hemingway’s Backyard Of Eden (2010)

Scorching Air (2019)

Into The Blue (2005)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Los Rodriguez el más allá (2019) (Pantaya)

Love on the Christmas Desk (2012) (Lifetime Film Membership)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Outlaw’s Son (1957)

Priest (2011)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019) (Up Religion & Household)

Spanglish (2004)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Harm Locker (2009)

The King’s Speech (2010)

The Kingmaker (2019) (Showtime)

The Pure (1984)

The Folks Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Pursuit Of Happyness (2006)

The Spy Who Beloved Me (1997)

Tombstone (1993)

True Confessions (1981)

True Lies (1994)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Yr One (2009)

A Home Divided: Season 1 (City Film Channel)

Metropolis On A Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Enterprice: Season 1 (Matter)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

How the States Obtained Their Shapes: Season 1 (Historical past Vault)

Idiomatic: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Lidia Celebrates America Residence for the Holidays: Season 1 (PBS Residing)

L Phrase Era Q: Season 1 (Showtime)

Mr. Selfridge: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Homicide within the Bayou: Season 1 (Showtime)

My Loopy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

No Passport Required: Season 1 (PBS Residing)

NOVA: The Planets: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Ray Donovan: Season 1 (Showtime)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Spanish Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

The Affair: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Berlin Dance Faculty: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Tom & Jerry Tales: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Wild Kratts: China Journey: Season 1 (PBS Youngsters)

Work in Progress: Season 1 (Showtime)

Dec. 4

Sound of Metallic — Amazon Unique Film

Dec. 7

Valley Lady (2020)

Dec. 8

The Bernie Mac Present: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

Dec. 11

I’m Your Lady — Amazon Unique Film

Clifford the Huge Purple Canine — Amazon Unique Collection: Season 3A

The Wilds — Amazon Unique Collection: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

Dec. 16

The Expanse: Season 5 — Amazon Unique Collection

Dec. 17

La Pachanga (1958)

Dec. 18

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Huge Hunt – Amazon Unique Particular

Dec. 23

Pawn Sacrifice (2015)

Somebody Marry Barry (2017)

The Little Hours (2017)

Dec. 25

Sylvie’s Love — Amazon Unique Film

Troopers of Fortune (2012)

Dec. 27

The Home Sitter (2016)

Dec. 28

Hope Hole (2020)

Dec. 30

Yearly Departed — Amazon Unique Particular

Dec. 31

Supervized (2019)