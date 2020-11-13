Right here’s The way to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner at Walmart

The vacations are bizarre this yr, there’s no query about that. With out huge household gatherings or outside-the-bubble Friendsgivings, issues simply really feel… off.

And whereas it might really feel like a silver lining that we gained’t have to spend every week’s value of pay on a 25-pound turkey and all of the fixings — particularly for the tens of millions of us who’re going via powerful monetary instances proper now — many people nonetheless need to discover a approach to rejoice.

As if it knew what all of America was feeling, a analysis firm known as Ibotta has partnered with Walmart to ensure you can nonetheless have your inexperienced bean casserole and eat it, too. 100% at no cost. Actually.

There are 9 gadgets you may get at no cost from Walmart, together with a Butterball turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, inexperienced beans and gravy. And sure, the can-shaped cranberry sauce will make it to your desk this yr.

Right here’s find out how to get them: Download the Ibotta browser extension. All 9 Thanksgiving presents will present up in your browser instantly (or on the Ibotta app in an hour). You may store on-line or in-store with the app for the chosen gadgets after which routinely get 100% money again whenever you take a photograph of your receipt.

Then when you’ve earned $20 in cash-back, you may money out through PayPal. (This meal comes to simply about $20.)

Thanksgiving isn’t canceled this yr!