Right here’s How E-book Lovers Are Utilizing Instagram to Get Free Books

When Whitney Richardson’s library closed due to the pandemic, she was at a loss. She missed her supply of free books and book recommendations.

“I looked at my husband and said, ‘What do I read now?’“ said Richardson, a speech therapist from Evansville, Ill. “My librarian and I have a good relationship. She usually suggested books for me.”

She started searching online for book recommendations, and that’s how she discovered the bookstagram community.

Bookstagrammers — people who post reviews and photos of books on Instagram — say their hobby provides a creative outlet and connects them with other readers.

It also gets them free books.

Richardson was inspired, so she started her own Instagram account (@whitfulreads). Two months later, she’s already acquired greater than 30 books from publishers.

Megan Putnam has been a bookstagrammer for for much longer — nearly 10 years. The mom of two and psychological well being counselor began her bookstagram as a result of she wished a inventive outlet. Her Instagram account (@_popreads_) now has greater than 5,000 followers.

“I began bookstagram throughout a time in my life after I desperately wanted a inventive outlet,” she stated. “I used to be a keep at dwelling mother with two small youngsters, an avid reader and was typically at dwelling.”

We requested Richardson and Putnam to share their greatest suggestions and recommendation for aspiring bookstagrammers. Right here’s what they instructed us.

Make Your Opinions Stand Out

Whereas many bookstagrammers publish the assessment that the writer or writer has offered on Amazon, Richardson writes her personal.

“I believe that sort of units me aside,” she stated. That additionally helped her develop her viewers.

“I posted my evaluations and was actually trustworthy and uncooked about them,” Richardson stated. “After I first began I had about 100 followers, and in a matter of two months that was as much as round 1,100 followers.”

Richardson additionally stated she solely writes evaluations for books she actually likes: “If I don’t prefer it loads, I’ll use the assessment from Amazon or Goodreads.”

Join with Publishers and Authors

Richardson has gotten on lists of publishers like HarperCollins, each by actively reaching out to them and by making her contact info accessible on her Instagram account.

“I’ve had fairly a couple of up-and-coming publishers contact me simply by means of Instagram and ask, ‘If I despatched you this e-book, would you be prepared to learn it and share your assessment?’” Richardson stated. “I stated, ‘Completely, ship it my means.’ I at all times wish to find out about new authors on the market.”

Putnam additionally talked about bookstagram tour teams as a solution to get free books whereas additionally supporting authors and publishers. Bookstagram excursions are organized by publishers and authors, who ship free advance copies of books to bookstagrammers. In return, the bookstagrammers are anticipated to publish concerning the e-book on agreed-upon days. The tip aim is to generate as a lot pleasure and curiosity within the e-book as potential.

And at all times be sure that to tag the authors and publishers in your posts.

“I normally attempt to tag authors and publishers in my posts to make connections,” she stated. “I additionally obtain direct messages and e-mails from publishers and authors about reviewing or selling their books.”

Along with tagging the writer and writer, bookstagrammers use hashtags like #booksofinstagram and #bookbloggers to get their assessment in entrance of different bookstagrammers, they usually’ll additionally decide hashtags focusing on area of interest teams which may have an curiosity within the e-book.

You too can comply with authors on Instagram and attain out on to them.

Have interaction With Different Bookstagrammers

Bookstagrammers typically do giveaways, so participating with them is a solution to get extra free books. Make sure that to comply with them and depart feedback and likes on their posts, they usually could do the identical for you.

You’ll find bookstagrammers by following a few of these hashtags:

#books #e-book #bookmail #booksharks #bookish #booknerd #bookworm #bookworms #booksofinstagram #Bibliophile #bibliophile #biblio #studying #booknerd #learn #readersofinstagram #booklover #bookbloggers #bookblog #bookbloggersofinstagram #bookphotography #bookreviewer #bookcommunity #booklife #furrentlyreading #studying

Take Good Pictures of Your Books

Instagram is a visible platform, so to face out, you’ll wish to guarantee your photographs are on level. The following tips may also help:

Accent your photographs with crops, a cup of scorching espresso, material, lace, candles, pinecones, and many others.

with crops, a cup of scorching espresso, material, lace, candles, pinecones, and many others. Preserve your photographs recent. It’s good to have your individual type, however don’t at all times use the identical location or accents.

It’s good to have your individual type, however don’t at all times use the identical location or accents. Give your e-book a background. Set the e-book on prime of items of wallpaper or on scrapbooking paper that appears like hardwood flooring or clouds.

Set the e-book on prime of items of wallpaper or on scrapbooking paper that appears like hardwood flooring or clouds. Make sure that your photographs are effectively lit with pure mild or lamps.

with pure mild or lamps. Take your books outdoors for a photograph shoot.

Bear in mind: Your aim is to make your followers image themselves studying that e-book.

Most Importantly: Have Enjoyable

Putnam reads extensively throughout a number of genres like mysteries and science fiction, however she avoids genres she doesn’t like, corresponding to romance or horror.

“I wouldn’t say that I make myself learn genres that I don’t like,” she stated. “Bookstagram is a interest for me so it needs to be enjoyable and pleasing.”

No matter your style of alternative, Putnam stated she recommends e-book lovers look into bookstagramming.

“In the event you like to learn and wish to discuss books with different e-book lovers, join Instagram, comply with different bookish accounts, achieve inspiration on your personal photographs and create,” Putnam stated.

“Don’t let it develop into a chore. It’s about studying the attractive books we love and sharing them with others.”

Katherine Snow Smith is a contributor to The Penny Hoarder.