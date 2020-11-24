Right here’s every part coming to Netflix in December 2020 — and what’s leaving

Netflix Inc. is heading into the vacations with a slate filled with extremely anticipated collection, Oscar-hopeful films and a ton extra Christmas films and specials.

On the high of the record is “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Dec. 18), the late Chadwick Boseman’s final movie and what’s anticipated to be a serious Oscar contender. Primarily based on the play by August Wilson, Viola Davis stars as the long-lasting blues singer Ma Rainey, with Boseman taking part in her band’s trumpeter.

One other Oscar contender is predicted to be David Fincher’s “MANK” (Dec. 4), a black-and-white biopic of “Citizen Kane’s” alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. There’s additionally the George Clooney post-apocalyptic drama “The Midnight Sky” (Dec. 23), and Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the Broadway hit “The Promenade” (Dec. 11), starring Meryl Streep and James Corden.

can be launching the long-awaited “Selena: The Sequence” (Dec. 4), concerning the lifetime of the late pop star Selena Quintanilla; the fourth and ultimate season of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Dec. 31); Season 4 of the foul-mouthed adolescent animated comedy “Huge Mouth” (Dec. 4); and “Bridgerton” (Dec. 25), a romantic drama collection from Shondaland set in Regency-era London.

And if November didn’t bring enough holiday specials, there are a lot extra to return, together with “The Vacation Films That Made Us” (Dec. 1), “Dwelling for Christmas 2” (Dec. 18) and the third season of “The Nice British Baking Present: Holidays” (Dec. 3).

And Netflix viewers be warned: December shall be your final likelihood to observe “The Workplace” and “West Wing,” that are shifting to Peacock.

Right here’s the total December 2020 lineup, as of Nov. 24 (launch dates are topic to vary):

What’s coming in December

TBA

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Ep 18-20 — Netflix Documentary

Humorous Boy

Dec. 1

Angela’s Christmas Want — Netflix Household

The Vacation Films That Made Us — Netflix Authentic

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Present — Netflix Comedy Particular

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Skinny Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You the One?: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Additional-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Grey (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Grasp: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster Home (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Beneath (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Tremendous Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Huge Joyful Household (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Dec. 2

Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Particular

Fierce — Netflix Movie

Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Particular

Dec. 3

Break — Netflix Movie

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Vacation — Netflix Household

Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (aka Simply One other Christmas) — Netflix Movie

Dec. 4

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — Netflix Authentic

Huge Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Authentic

Bombay Rose — Netflix Movie

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — Netflix Household

Christmas Crossfire — Netflix Movie

The Nice British Baking Present: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Authentic

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Eternal — Netflix Movie

MANK — Netflix Movie

Pokémon Journeys: The Sequence: Half 3 — Netflix Household

Selena: The Sequence: Netflix Authentic

Dec. 5

Mighty Categorical: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Household

Detention — Netflix Authentic

Dec. 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Lethal Video games

Dec. 8

Bobbleheads The Film (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary

Lovestruck within the Metropolis — Netflix Authentic

Mr. Iglesias: Half 3 — Netflix Authentic

Spirit Driving Free: Experience Alongside Journey — Netflix Household

Tremendous Monsters: Santa’s Tremendous Monster Helpers — Netflix Household

Triple 9 (2016)

Dec. 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Household

The Huge Present Present: Christmas — Netflix Household

Rose Island — Netflix Movie

The Surgeon’s Minimize — Netflix Documentary

Dec. 10

Alice is Borderland — Netflix Authentic

Dec. 11

A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Household

Canvas — Netflix Movie

Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary

The Mess You Depart Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Authentic

The Promenade — Netflix Movie

Dec. 14

A California Christmas — Netflix Movie

Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Household

Tiny Fairly Issues — Netflix Authentic

Dec. 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Problem: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Tune Exploder: Quantity 2 — Netflix Authentic

Teen Mother 2: Seasons 1-2

Dec. 16

Anitta: Made in Honório — Netflix Authentic

Break It All: The Historical past of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary

Methods to Damage Christmas: The Wedding ceremony — Netflix Authentic

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper — Netflix Documentary

Run On — Netflix Authentic

Vir Das: Outdoors In – The Lockdown Particular — Netflix Authentic

Dec. 17

Braven (2018)

Dec. 18

Visitor Home (2020)

Dwelling for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Authentic

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Instructor’s Match

Jeopardy! School Championship

Jeopardy! Match of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Backside — Netflix Movie

Candy Dwelling — Netflix Authentic

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Reside on the Athenaeum (2019)

Dec. 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Dec. 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Particular

Rhyme Time City Singalongs — Netflix Household

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky — Netflix Movie

Your Title Engraved Herein — Netflix Movie

Dec. 25

Bridgerton — Netflix Authentic

Dec. 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Movie

DNA — Netflix Movie

Quick & Livid Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Fmaily

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Household

The Magic Faculty Bus Rides Once more within the Zone — Netflix Household

Dec. 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

Dec. 28

Cops and Robbers — Netflix Movie

Rango (2011)

Dec. 29

Dare Me: Season 1

Dec. 30

Finest Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Authentic

Equinox — Netflix Authentic

Transformers: Struggle for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime

Dec. 31

Better of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Particular

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Half 4 — Netflix Authentic

What’s leaving in December

Dec. 1

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Dec. 4

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

Dec. 5

The Rum Diary (2011)

Dec. 6

The Secret (2006)

Dec. 7

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Artwork of the Steal (2013)

Dec. 8

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Dec. 12

Ralph Breaks the Web: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Dec. 14

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Dec. 17

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Dec. 22

The Little Hours (2017)

Dec. 24

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Dec. 25

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Dec. 27

Fifty (2015)

Dec. 28

Lawless (2012)

Dec. 29

The Post-mortem of Jane Doe (2016)

Dec. 30

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Dec. 31

Airplane! (1980)

An Training (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Child Mama (2008)

Again to the Future (1985)

Again to the Future Half II (1989)

Again to the Future Half III (1990)

Dangerous Instructor (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Worry (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Undoubtedly, Possibly (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Medicine, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Cash (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Woman: Seasons 1-6

Grand Resort: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Final Campaign (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Misplaced Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket’s A Sequence of Unlucky Occasions (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not One other Teen Film (2001)

The Pocket book (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Workplace: Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Satisfaction & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The City (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)