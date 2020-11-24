Right here’s every part coming to Netflix in December 2020 — and what’s leaving

Netflix Inc. is heading into the vacations with a slate filled with extremely anticipated collection, Oscar-hopeful films and a ton extra Christmas films and specials.
On the high of the record is “Ma Rainey’s Black Backside” (Dec. 18), the late Chadwick Boseman’s final movie and what’s anticipated to be a serious Oscar contender. Primarily based on the play by August Wilson, Viola Davis stars as the long-lasting blues singer Ma Rainey, with Boseman taking part in her band’s trumpeter.
One other Oscar contender is predicted to be David Fincher’s “MANK” (Dec. 4), a black-and-white biopic of “Citizen Kane’s” alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. There’s additionally the George Clooney post-apocalyptic drama “The Midnight Sky” (Dec. 23), and Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the Broadway hit “The Promenade” (Dec. 11), starring Meryl Streep and James Corden.
can be launching the long-awaited “Selena: The Sequence” (Dec. 4), concerning the lifetime of the late pop star Selena Quintanilla; the fourth and ultimate season of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Dec. 31); Season 4 of the foul-mouthed adolescent animated comedy “Huge Mouth” (Dec. 4); and “Bridgerton” (Dec. 25), a romantic drama collection from Shondaland set in Regency-era London.
And if November didn’t bring enough holiday specials, there are a lot extra to return, together with “The Vacation Films That Made Us” (Dec. 1), “Dwelling for Christmas 2” (Dec. 18) and the third season of “The Nice British Baking Present: Holidays” (Dec. 3).
And Netflix viewers be warned: December shall be your final likelihood to observe “The Workplace” and “West Wing,” that are shifting to Peacock.
Right here’s the total December 2020 lineup, as of Nov. 24 (launch dates are topic to vary):
What’s coming in December
TBA
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage: Ep 18-20 — Netflix Documentary
Humorous Boy
Dec. 1
Angela’s Christmas Want — Netflix Household
The Vacation Films That Made Us — Netflix Authentic
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Present — Netflix Comedy Particular
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Skinny Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You the One?: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Additional-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Grey (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Grasp: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster Home (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Beneath (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Tremendous Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Huge Joyful Household (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
Dec. 2
Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Particular
Fierce — Netflix Movie
Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Particular
Dec. 3
Break — Netflix Movie
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Vacation — Netflix Household
Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem (aka Simply One other Christmas) — Netflix Movie
Dec. 4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — Netflix Authentic
Huge Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Authentic
Bombay Rose — Netflix Movie
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — Netflix Household
Christmas Crossfire — Netflix Movie
The Nice British Baking Present: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Authentic
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Eternal — Netflix Movie
MANK — Netflix Movie
Pokémon Journeys: The Sequence: Half 3 — Netflix Household
Selena: The Sequence: Netflix Authentic
Dec. 5
Mighty Categorical: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Household
Detention — Netflix Authentic
Dec. 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Lethal Video games
Dec. 8
Bobbleheads The Film (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary
Lovestruck within the Metropolis — Netflix Authentic
Mr. Iglesias: Half 3 — Netflix Authentic
Spirit Driving Free: Experience Alongside Journey — Netflix Household
Tremendous Monsters: Santa’s Tremendous Monster Helpers — Netflix Household
Triple 9 (2016)
Dec. 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Household
The Huge Present Present: Christmas — Netflix Household
Rose Island — Netflix Movie
The Surgeon’s Minimize — Netflix Documentary
Dec. 10
Alice is Borderland — Netflix Authentic
Dec. 11
A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Household
Canvas — Netflix Movie
Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary
The Mess You Depart Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Authentic
The Promenade — Netflix Movie
Dec. 14
A California Christmas — Netflix Movie
Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Household
Tiny Fairly Issues — Netflix Authentic
Dec. 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Problem: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Tune Exploder: Quantity 2 — Netflix Authentic
Teen Mother 2: Seasons 1-2
Dec. 16
Anitta: Made in Honório — Netflix Authentic
Break It All: The Historical past of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary
Methods to Damage Christmas: The Wedding ceremony — Netflix Authentic
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper — Netflix Documentary
Run On — Netflix Authentic
Vir Das: Outdoors In – The Lockdown Particular — Netflix Authentic
Dec. 17
Braven (2018)
Dec. 18
Visitor Home (2020)
Dwelling for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Authentic
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Instructor’s Match
Jeopardy! School Championship
Jeopardy! Match of Champions
Ma Rainey’s Black Backside — Netflix Movie
Candy Dwelling — Netflix Authentic
Dec. 20
Rhys Nicholson Reside on the Athenaeum (2019)
Dec. 21
The Con Is On (2018)
Dec. 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Particular
Rhyme Time City Singalongs — Netflix Household
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
Dec. 23
The Midnight Sky — Netflix Movie
Your Title Engraved Herein — Netflix Movie
Dec. 25
Bridgerton — Netflix Authentic
Dec. 26
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Movie
DNA — Netflix Movie
Quick & Livid Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Fmaily
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Household
The Magic Faculty Bus Rides Once more within the Zone — Netflix Household
Dec. 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
Dec. 28
Cops and Robbers — Netflix Movie
Rango (2011)
Dec. 29
Dare Me: Season 1
Dec. 30
Finest Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Authentic
Equinox — Netflix Authentic
Transformers: Struggle for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime
Dec. 31
Better of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Particular
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Half 4 — Netflix Authentic
What’s leaving in December
Dec. 1
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
Dec. 4
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)
Dec. 5
The Rum Diary (2011)
Dec. 6
The Secret (2006)
Dec. 7
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Artwork of the Steal (2013)
Dec. 8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Dec. 12
Ralph Breaks the Web: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Dec. 14
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Dec. 17
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Dec. 22
The Little Hours (2017)
Dec. 24
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Dec. 25
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Dec. 27
Fifty (2015)
Dec. 28
Lawless (2012)
Dec. 29
The Post-mortem of Jane Doe (2016)
Dec. 30
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Dec. 31
Airplane! (1980)
An Training (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Child Mama (2008)
Again to the Future (1985)
Again to the Future Half II (1989)
Again to the Future Half III (1990)
Dangerous Instructor (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Worry (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Undoubtedly, Possibly (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Medicine, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Everlasting Sunshine of the Spotless Thoughts (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Cash (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Woman: Seasons 1-6
Grand Resort: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Final Campaign (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Misplaced Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket’s A Sequence of Unlucky Occasions (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not One other Teen Film (2001)
The Pocket book (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Workplace: Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Satisfaction & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The City (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)