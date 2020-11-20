Right here’s every part coming to Hulu in December 2020 — and what’s leaving

Hulu is rebooting a traditional thriller and has a brand new season of one among its finest comedies in December, together with a ton of community reveals and older motion pictures.

The long-lasting teen detective franchise “The Hardy Boys” (Dec. 4) is getting a darkish and gritty reboot, alongside the strains of The CW’s “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew.” Rohan Campbell and Alexander Elliot star because the crime-busting brothers, who uncover sinister secrets and techniques of their small city.

Appropriately sufficient, Boxing Day brings a brand new season of the hilarious Canadian comedy “Letterkenny” (Dec. 26), that includes its acquainted mix of profane wordplay, brawling and small-town life. There’s additionally “Deutscheland 89” (Dec. 4), the third installment of the superb East German spy collection set within the Nineteen Eighties; “Valley Lady” (Dec. 7), a musical reboot of the ’80s teen film; and the documentary comedy “You Can not Kill David Arquette” (Dec. 22).

-controlled streaming service additionally has a ton of films coming, together with the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy (for one month solely) and a handful of traditional James Bond motion pictures, whereas six “Star Trek” motion pictures and the Bourne trilogy are leaving on the finish of the month.

Right here’s the total record of what’s coming and going, as of Nov. 19 (launch dates are topic to alter):

What’s coming in December

Dec. 1

CMA Nation Christmas: Particular (ABC)

Disney Vacation Singalong: Particular (ABC)

Lupin the third Half 5: Full Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed) (TMS)

30 Days of Night time (2007)

50 First Dates (2004)

About Final Night time (1986)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Physique of Proof (1993)

Cake (2006)

Charlotte’s Net (1973)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Con Air (1997)

Diary of a Mad Black Girl (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

Euphoria (2018)

Eyes Large Shut (1999)

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties (2006)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Hemingway’s Backyard of Eden (2010)

Right here on Earth (1999)

Scorching Air (2018)

Into the Blue (2005)

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Our Household Marriage ceremony (2009)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Shrink (2009)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Southside With You (2016)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Sunshine (2007)

The sixth Day (2000)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Consumer (1994)

The Coloration of Cash (1986)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Fifth Component (1997)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Damage Locker (2008)

The January Man (1989)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

The November Man (2014)

The Spy Who Liked Me (1977)

The Younger Victoria (2009)

True Confessions (1981)

Two Weeks (2006)

Underneath the Tuscan Solar (2003)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Dec. 4

The Hardy Boys: Full Season 1 (Hulu Authentic)

Brassic: Full Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Full Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Full Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Dec. 5

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Personal Nation (2017)

It Had To Be You (2015)

Mr. Jones (2020)

Ready For The Barbarians (2020)

Dec. 6

How To Faux A Struggle (2019)

The Secret Backyard (2020)

Dec. 7

Valley Lady (2020)

Dec. 8

Nurses: Sequence Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

Dec. 10

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses (2019)

Dec. 11

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Full Season 2 — Hulu Authentic

Hire-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

Dec. 12

Countless (2020)

Dec. 15

Grime Music (2019)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Dec. 16

Amy Winehouse: A Ultimate Goodbye (2016)

Dec. 18

The Hero (2017)

Dec. 21

NOS4A2: Full Season 2 (AMC)

Dec. 22

You Can not Kill David Arquette (2020)

Dec. 23

Somebody Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Dec. 25

Troopers of Fortune (2012)

Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Full Season 9 — Hulu Authentic

Dec. 27

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

American Animals (2018)

Dec. 28

Hope Hole (2020)

Our Fool Brother (2011)

Dec. 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Supervized (2019)

What’s leaving in December

Dec. 8

The Rocky Horror Image Present (1975)

The Rocky Horror Image Present: Let’s Do The Time Warp Once more (2016)

Dec. 14

Child…Secret Of The Misplaced Legend (1985)

Dec. 16

The Good Shepherd (2006)

Dec. 31

30 Days of Night time (2007)

A Stunning Thoughts (2001)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

About Final Night time (1986)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Alien Nation (1988)

Anti-Belief (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Again to Faculty (1986)

Barbershop (2002)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blood Ties (2014)

Broadcast Information (1987)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Diamonds Are Without end (1971)

Diary of A Mad Black Girl (2005)

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Dr. No (1962)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Flashback (1990)

For Your Eyes Solely (1981)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Good Hair (2009)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Home Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Into the Blue (2005)

Joe (2014)

Justin Bieber: By no means Say By no means (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Kiss the Women (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Dwell and Let Die (1973)

Lord of Struggle (2005)

Misplaced in Area (1998)

Mad Max Past Thunderdome (1985)

March of the Penguins (2005)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mud (2013)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Not One other Teen Film (2001)

Nurse 3D (2014)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Platoon (1986)

Raging Bull (1980)

Ronin (1998)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Gradual Burn (2007)

Some Sort of Fantastic (1987)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Seek for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Ultimate Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Nation (1991)

Star Trek: Riot (1998)

Star Trek: The Movement Image (1979)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Road (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The sixth Day (2000)

The Bourne Id (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Consumer (1994)

The Coloration of Cash (1986)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

The Finish of Violence (1997)

The Categorical (2008)

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Hulk (2003)

The Kingdom Of Heaven (2005)

The Dwelling Daylights (1987)

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of The Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

The Internet (1995)

The Saint (1997)

The Spy Who Liked Me (1977)

The Climate Man (2005)

The World is Not Sufficient (1999)

The Younger Victoria (2009)

This Christmas (2007)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow By no means Dies (1997)

Underneath the Tuscan Solar (2003)

Wished (2008)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Issues (1998)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Working Lady (1988)

You Solely Dwell Twice (1967)