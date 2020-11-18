Listed here are the typical retirement financial savings by age: Is it sufficient?

MARKETWATCH FRONT PAGE
In case you've ever questioned how your retirement financial savings compares along with your friends, you're in good firm.
Nvidia gross sales and earnings hit data as videogame and server chips surge
Nvidia Corp.'s quarterly outcomes blew previous estimates to set data within the prolonged session Wednesday as gross sales rocketed previous the $4 billion milestone for the primary time because the chip maker rolled out new gaming playing cards and data-center demand held agency.
Dow falls 345 factors as New York Metropolis says public faculties will shut amid rising COVID-19 instances
The S&P 500 books first back-to-back loss in 3 weeks, as instances of COVID-19 continues to surge, including to considerations of extra restrictions on social gatherings.
Why this Tesla associate is betting large on the European electric-vehicle market
Panasonic is the newest firm making a giant guess on the European electric-vehicle market, powering into the area with plans to determine a lithium-ion battery enterprise in Norway with two business companions.
Coronavirus replace: U.S. loss of life toll tops 1,500 in a day, as Pfizer supplies glimmer of hope for a vaccine with plans to hunt emergency approval
After a one other grim day in new COVID-19 instances, hospitalizations and deaths, a glimmer of hope on the vaccine entrance was supplied when Pfizer Inc. mentioned it has sufficient knowledge on its vaccine candidate's security to hunt emergency-use authorization from the Meals and Drug Administration.
The director of Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Illnesses spoke about political transitions and previous errors.