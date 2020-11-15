Her Abuse Was a ‘Household Matter,’ Till It Went Dwell

Lhamo, a Tibetan farmer in southwestern China, lived her life principally open air and shared it on-line, posting movies of herself cooking, singing and selecting herbs within the mountains round her village. By this fall, she had about 200,000 followers, a lot of whom praised her as cheerful and hardworking.

Over 400 of them have been watching one night in mid-September as Ms. Lhamo, 30, streamed a video dwell from her kitchen on Douyin, the Chinese language model of the TikTok app. Immediately, a person stormed in and Ms. Lhamo screamed. Then the display screen went darkish.

When Ms. Lhamo’s sister Dolma arrived on the hospital just a few hours later, she discovered Ms. Lhamo struggling to breathe, her physique coated with burns. The police in Jinchuan County, the place she lived, are investigating Ms. Lhamo’s ex-husband on suspicion that he doused her with gasoline and set her on hearth.

“She seemed like a bit of charcoal,” stated Ms. Dolma, who, alongside together with her sister and plenty of different Tibetans, goes by one title. “He burned nearly all her pores and skin off.”