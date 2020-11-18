Hate in Their Hearts: Reid, Panel Denounce Trump’s ‘Mobutuism,’ Peddle Lies In regards to the GOP

On Wednesday, MSNBC host Pleasure Reid continued her ongoing, hate-filled campaign towards any and all dissenting political opinions throughout The ReidOut, asserting that America’s already working as an authoritarian nation because of Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election to Joe Biden with the “supine” Republican Occasion appearing like Vladimir Putin’s Duma.

Reid made certain to trot out a panel of far-left sycophants who view the best as subhuman stooges “normaliz[ing] anti-democratic actions” who can solely be redeemed via “repudiat[ing] the issues that Donald Trump was standing for and doing.” And Reid additionally re-upped the 2018 lie about Brian Kemp stealing the Georgia governorship from Stacey Abrams (D). (Video forthcoming)

Reid started the present by bemoaning Trump as “an itinerant dictator, refusing to just accept that the voters have spoken, erroneously declaring victory, bulldozing over our democracy and hunkering down within the White Home, refusing to relinquish the reins of presidency and even to confess he is been fired by the American folks.”

“In different phrases, Trump is not an autocrat within the making, he is already there…And behind each strongman is his supine social gathering, the fixers, and the king-makers, and the thugs who allow him,” she added.

After saying Republicans refusing to acquiesce solely bolstered the “normaliz[ation of] anti-democratic actions,” the ever-corrupt former CIA Director John Brennan griped: “[W]hat Donald Trump is engaged in is the kind of habits we have seen in lots of authoritarian international locations across the globe the place people attempt to retain energy by all means obligatory.”

Brennan went onto name Republicans “despicable” and Trump “an insult to spoiled juveniles,” Reid and former U.S. Ambassador Patrick Gaspard invoked every part from the Carter Heart to Mobutu Sese Seko to the Russian Duma to pro-apartheid South Africans (click on “increase”)

GASPARD: Pleasure, thanks for having me on. You recognize, I served with John Brennan and he doesn’t get that heated about something in public. He retains his cool. So, it provides you a way to the extent of the disaster we’re in proper now. You are completely proper. That is the kind of habits we see from authoritarians in locations and situations that we condemn. You recognize, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not too long ago put out statements of considerations about violence and clashes following the elections in Belarus and in Tanzania. Two years in the past the Trump administration was making every kind of declarations in regards to the corruption, the fraud and the challenges within the transition of energy within the DRC. So that you’re proper that, historically, america is the dealer of election integrity in locations all all over the world, and it is astonishing to see this being performed out right here within the U.S. However I’ve to say, Pleasure, there is not a single factor that Donald Trump is doing proper now that any of us couldn’t have anticipated. These of us who invested in planning eventualities about this anticipated this. The issue is not Donald Trump. The issue is the Republican management within the Senate, within the Home, within the states the place they’ve authority over election outcomes. They don’t seem to be doing what some extraordinary of the secretaries of states are doing, calling out the lies, calling out the hazard and the hazard to democracy and educating their constituents and voters about what this does to our norms sooner or later. Extremely harmful.

REID: You recognize, and I’ve been saying to my crew so much that, you already know, what Donald Trump is doing Mobutuism, proper? It’s one thing we noticed with the Nationalist Occasion in South Africa from the Nineteen Forties till they had been lastly toppled and Nelson Mandela turned president and was launched from jail within the 1990. I imply, that is what we’ve seen in these different international locations and but, we’re the type of nation that possibly the Carter Heart wanted to supervise our election.

Reid turned her consideration to former MSNBC contributor-turned-New York Metropolis mayoral candidate Maya Wiley with, nicely, lies.

As a substitute of asking her a query, Reid falsely claimed Republicans solely wished “to siphon out solely Republicans” and “instantly govern for this kind of white, Christian minority, rising minority, and everybody else can go to hell.”

And regarding Georgia, Reid hyped that present Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wasn’t “behav[ing] just like the governor when he was secretary of state and was fixing the election so he might win it.”

Moments later, the section ended with Reid and Brennan satirically bemoaning how Republicans are a nationwide safety risk and would deal with Joe Biden like an illegitimate president (click on “increase”):

BRENNAN: Nicely, I believe he’ll should attempt to restore the belief and religion within the administration, each domestically in addition to internationally….As Donald Trump has fueled this polarization, he has sown nice mistrust inside the American voters, inside the American inhabitants. And subsequently, Joe Biden, I believe, goes to should work actually laborious to focus on the truth that Donald Trump was an aberration, he was irregular president. However, actually, it is going to be as much as the members of the Republican Occasion to, fairly frankly, repudiate the issues that Donald Trump was standing for and doing. Till we now have that broader repudiation, I believe as folks have mentioned, you already know, he’s symptomatic of a broader downside and problem we now have on this nation, however what he has achieved over the past 4 years, I believe, has accelerated and has intensified a few of these very, very disturbing tendencies.

REID: Nicely, and — however — however Mr. Brennan, you already know, the problem that shall be hung instantly on the Republican Occasion shall be that Joe Biden is now going to have to manipulate a rustic and attempt to get a virus below management that does not care what social gathering you might be, that’s relentless and vengeful and murderous, and he’ll have to do this the place you have bought folks on the best, you already know, going after the governor of Michigan, threatening to kidnap her and put her on trial, attempting to question her for having masks mandates. We have got Republican governors who say freedom equals you do not have to put on a masks. I do not care what anyone says, what the science says. He’ll be dealing with a rustic the place a considerable minority do not imagine COVID is even actual and it is a nationwide safety concern and a safety concern for governors. What are — what ought to he do?

Luckily for the NewsBusters crew, we regularly come throughout nonsense so predictable that the blogs write themselves, and, indisputably, this was no exception.

MSNBC’s implication that over 73 million folks hate America and her Founding Paperwork, the rule of legislation, and as an alternative help turning the nation right into a African-style dictatorship was supported by advertisers resembling Chevrolet, Farmers Insurance, and Qunol. Comply with the hyperlinks to the MRC’s Conservatives Combat Again web page.

To see the related MSNBC transcript from November 18, click on “increase.”

MSNBC’s The ReidOut

November 18, 2020

7:00 p.m. Jap

JOY REID: President-Elect Joe Biden has now obtained greater than 79 million votes. That is 10 million greater than the earlier file set by President Barack Obama in 2008 and but, Donald Trump continues to behave like an itinerant dictator, refusing to just accept that the voters have spoken, erroneously declaring victory, bulldozing over our democracy and hunkering down within the White Home, refusing to relinquish the reins of presidency and even to confess he is been fired by the American folks. In different phrases, Trump is not an autocrat within the making, he is already there as a result of declaring victory, in an election one has misplaced, an election that has zero proof of fraud, that’s what autocrats do. Trump’s focus is on his energy and his ego, and maybe on that orange jumpsuit which may be ready as soon as he leaves workplace. His focus is nowhere close to his obligation to guard the American folks from a raging pandemic which has now taken greater than 251,000 lives and behind each strongman is his supine social gathering, the fixers, and the king-makers, and the thugs who allow him. Trumpian mascots like Mitch McConnell, William Barr, and Lindsey Graham, seen right here fist bumping Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on the Senate ground, regardless of his claims of voter fraud within the election and his suspicion of votes forged in blue cities the place the black folks reside. It is why you are seeing secretaries of state in Georgia and Arizona receiving dying threats for overseeing elections that didn’t serve Trump, and now electors are getting sued for doing their sworn obligation. The Trump marketing campaign filed a lawsuit difficult Nevada’s election outcomes, together with focusing on a presidential elector who occurs to be a homeless veteran. That is what we usually see in banana republics, in mafia states, however right here we’re, seeing it unfurl in a rustic that used to satisfaction itself as a beacon of democracy, the place now a U.S. President can casually hearth an official who identified the reality in regards to the absence of election fraud. Or he can stack each nook of presidency with lackeys who will do his bidding, from the Supreme Courtroom to the Protection Division, to the Basic Providers Administration the place the one official who can hand over the keys to the transitioning President-Elect is refusing to take action with sources telling CNN that she is basing her determination on what she sees because the precedent set by the 2000 election, the place there was not a transparent winner for greater than a month. Every day that the Republican Occasion doesn’t condemn this habits is one other day the social gathering normalizes anti-democratic actions, actions that can get additional baked into our authorities and our establishments and our perception techniques and if these schemes do not succeed for Trump, they are going to in the future for another person, an individual Adam Serwer of The Atlantic describes as “the subsequent racist demagogue who comes alongside, who might not be as clownish or as incompetent.” [INTRODUCES PANEL] Mr. Brennan, I need to go to you on this. Karen Attiah wrote a superb piece that I hope everybody bought an opportunity to learn on this morning’s Washington Submit, and she or he wrote “how western media would cowl the U.S. election if it occurred out of the country.” I am simply going to learn slightly little bit of it. “The US, the previous British colony, already rocked this yr by ethnic battle and mass protest by extrajudicial killings by police, could lastly have a brand new chief after weeks of political turmoil following a disputed presidential election. Trump, nonetheless, is refusing to depart energy and there are fears the fractured nation could also be pushed over the sting, destabilizing the Western Hemisphere.” That is how it will sound if we had been overlaying an election out of the country, however now we’re that nation. What do you make of this dissent?

JOHN BRENNAN: Nicely, clearly what Donald Trump is engaged in is the kind of habits we have seen in lots of authoritarian international locations across the globe the place people attempt to retain energy by all means obligatory and Donald Trump, I believe, has demonstrated time and time once more that he is not going to stick to not solely the norms and requirements which are anticipated within the workplace of the presidency, but in addition the necessities that actually have america nationwide safety hanging within the steadiness. The truth that he is appearing as a spoiled juvenile, and I — that is an insult to spoiled juveniles, fairly frankly, that he’s not facilitating the switch of energy of the manager department to Joe Biden and his incoming administration, I believe is outrageous as a result of whether or not we’re coping with COVID or whether or not we’re coping with worldwide points, that transition, which has been honored by each president, definitely in — throughout my profession and has allowed the incoming administration to have the ability to rise up to hurry shortly on these very, very difficult points, that is one thing that should occur. And the truth that the members of the Republican Occasion are nonetheless permitting Donald Trump to proceed with this tantrum, I believe, is despicable.

REID: Yeah, and, you already know, Patrick, you and I share each household connections to the Congo and connections through household to South Africa the place, after all, you had been ambassador. You recognize, and I’ve been saying to my crew so much that, you already know, what Donald Trump is doing Mobutuism, proper? It’s one thing we noticed with the Nationalist Occasion in South Africa from the Nineteen Forties till they had been lastly toppled and Nelson Mandela turned president and was launched from jail within the 1990. I imply, that is what we’ve seen in these different international locations and but, we’re the type of nation that possibly the Carter Heart wanted to supervise our election.

PATRICK GASPARD: Pleasure, thanks for having me on. You recognize, I served with John Brennan and he doesn’t get that heated about something in public. He retains his cool. So, it provides you a way to the extent of the disaster we’re in proper now. You are completely proper. That is the kind of habits we see from authoritarians in locations and situations that we condemn. You recognize, the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not too long ago put out statements of considerations about violence and clashes following the elections in Belarus and in Tanzania. Two years in the past the Trump administration was making every kind of declarations in regards to the corruption, the fraud and the challenges within the transition of energy within the DRC. So that you’re proper that, historically, america is the dealer of election integrity in locations all all over the world, and it is astonishing to see this being performed out right here within the U.S. However I’ve to say, Pleasure, there is not a single factor that Donald Trump is doing proper now that any of us couldn’t have anticipated. These of us who invested in planning eventualities about this anticipated this. The issue is not Donald Trump. The issue is the Republican management within the Senate, within the Home, within the states the place they’ve authority over election outcomes. They don’t seem to be doing what some extraordinary of the secretaries of states are doing, calling out the lies, calling out the hazard and the hazard to democracy and educating their constituents and voters about what this does to our norms sooner or later. Extremely harmful.

REID: Yeah, certainly. They’re kind of appearing extra like a Duma than they’re like an American political social gathering. A Russian Duma, I imply. Maya, we will have to speak in some unspecified time in the future about your run for mayor. However you are working for an govt place during which, you already know, you run and also you attempt to win your base, however you then even have to manipulate those that voted for you and people who did not. And Republicans appear to be attempting to siphon out solely Republicans and say we will instantly govern for this kind of white, Christian minority, rising minority, and everybody else can go to hell. And even different Republicans are being focused by these kind of campaigns towards any dissent from Trumpism. ProPublica stories that Trump marketing campaign officers started pressuring Georgia’s Republican secretary of state even earlier than the election. Just a little little bit of that. Raffensperger — Mr. Raffensperger of Georgia, bought a proposal — “declined a proposal in January to function honorary co-chair of the Trump marketing campaign in Georgia….He later rejected GOP requests to help Trump publicly….The assaults on his job efficiency are ‘clear retaliation,’ Raffensperger mentioned.” They wished this man who is meant to be the man counting the votes to mainly behave just like the governor when he was secretary of state and was fixing the election so he might win it, they’re like this man must do it not for himself, however for Trump.

MAYA WILEY: Yeah, this isn’t democracy. That is hypocrisy as a result of that is additionally the identical social gathering that claims that it is so necessary for the federal authorities to defer to the powers of state. And we noticed that hypocrisy as we noticed states in some situations working so laborious to make sure that voters might vote regardless of COVID and spreading lies and disinformation about mail-in voting, one thing to allow democracy in a manner that may additionally shield public well being and but people then got here to the polls. And now we see the efforts to recommend that that, too, was fraudulent, which basically means there isn’t any technique of voting the place you may’t declare fraud, even within the absence of proof. And, you already know, one factor that we now have to recollect right here that has been so damaging to this democracy is that the assault on folks’s capacity to vote, significantly black and Latino voters, actually began in 2010. In order Patrick mentioned, you already know, Trump is a symptom of a Republican Occasion that has refused to concentrate to successful votes slightly than making it harder — slightly, making it harder for folks to vote who could not vote for them and that, that’s in the end what’s endangering our democracy.

REID: And Patrick, your identify was known as. I imply, that is — we’re at a degree now the place half of Republicans imagine that the election was rigged, proper? So Biden should govern in a rustic the place numerous Republicans simply suppose his election was illegitimate. So you might have that. However you’re additionally creating this narrative that votes forged by non-white individuals are in and of themselves illegitimate, so what does that imply going ahead.

GASPARD: Yeah, not a brand new story, Pleasure. You recognize, a few of us keep in mind not that way back serving in a White Home the place folks like Donald Trump and others lifted up birtherism and every kind of different claims to attempt to delegitimize the presidency of Barack Obama. However let’s be clear that this goes again many years. After we discuss voter suppression as we speak on this election cycle, we have to respect that going again via the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, there are clear antecedents to this second that might not be as dramatic as what’s occurring with the try to [INAUDIBLE] ballots in Detroit, as an example, bu it’s an on a regular basis incidence in Milwaukee, in Atlanta, and so many different city facilities the place clearly Republicans are involved that the extra individuals who take part, the much less doubtless it’s they’re to achieve their effort. So this isn’t a brand new factor. And I need to say, Pleasure, disgrace on all of us, and this isn’t simply Republicans — disgrace on all of us on this democracy that we do not make voting entry a daily concern in our coverage work past election cycles. In order that’s not one thing that we will grasp solely on the Republican Occasion.

REID: Nicely, and — however — however Mr. Brennan, you already know, the problem that shall be hung instantly on the Republican Occasion shall be that Joe Biden is now going to have to manipulate a rustic and attempt to get a virus below management that does not care what social gathering you might be, that’s relentless and vengeful and murderous, and he’ll have to do this the place you have bought folks on the best, you already know, going after the governor of Michigan, threatening to kidnap her and put her on trial, attempting to question her for having masks mandates. We have got Republican governors who say freedom equals you do not have to put on a masks. I do not care what anyone says, what the science says. He’ll be dealing with a rustic the place a considerable minority do not imagine COVID is even actual and it is a nationwide safety concern and a safety concern for governors. What are — what ought to he do?

BRENNAN: Nicely, I believe he’ll should attempt to restore the belief and religion within the administration, each domestically in addition to internationally. Donald Trump will quickly be out of the White Home. He’ll cross from the political scene, however the injury he has achieved to our standing, popularity on this planet so far as being that beacon of democracy that actually represents these democratic rules upon which our nation was based and which different international locations are struggling via. The identical factor right here in america. As Donald Trump has fueled this polarization, he has sown nice mistrust inside the American voters, inside the American inhabitants. And subsequently, Joe Biden, I believe, goes to should work actually laborious to focus on the truth that Donald Trump was an aberration, he was irregular president. However, actually, it is going to be as much as the members of the Republican Occasion to, fairly frankly, repudiate the issues that Donald Trump was standing for and doing. Till we now have that broader repudiation, I believe as folks have mentioned, you already know, he’s symptomatic of a broader downside and problem we now have on this nation, however what he has achieved over the past 4 years, I believe, has accelerated and has intensified a few of these very, very disturbing tendencies.

GASPARD: And — and — and John, I simply don’t suppose his lies —

REID: I want we had extra time.

GASPARD: — his lies cannot survive the 250,000 empty chairs which are going to be at Thanksgiving tables two weeks from now.

REID: Certainly.

GASPARD: And that is one thing we must always all concentrate on.

REID: Completely. Completely.