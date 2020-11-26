Halima Aden Chooses Religion Over Trend

Halima Aden, a mannequin, is taking a step again from the style business to give attention to herself and her religion.

“If my hijab can’t be this seen — I’m not displaying up,” Ms. Aden, 23, wrote on Instagram.

Ms. Aden, who was the primary mannequin to put on a hijab for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and stroll the runway for labels like Yeezy, shared on her Instagram story this week that she felt like she had compromised her spiritual values and beliefs so as to slot in to the style business.

She alluded to being too scared to talk up when she was influenced to alter the way in which she dressed, together with how she wore her head scarf.

“Trying again now I did what I mentioned I might by no means do. Which is compromise who I’m so as to slot in,” Ms. Aden wrote on the social media platform. “Simply keep in mind they name it a ‘hijab journey’ for a purpose and it’s by no means too late to reinstate your boundaries.”