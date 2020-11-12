Gunman Fires on Saudi Embassy in The Hague

AMSTERDAM — A gunman opened hearth outdoors the Saudi Embassy in The Hague on Thursday, native police officers mentioned, a day after a World Conflict I commemoration attended by European officers was attacked in Saudi Arabia.

Nobody was injured in what was a particularly uncommon assault on embassies or different diplomatic missions within the Netherlands, and it was not instantly clear whether or not the capturing was associated to the violence in Saudi Arabia a day earlier.

The Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, has voiced sturdy assist for France within the aftermath of the beheading of a teacher in October by an Islamist extremist. The instructor had proven caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a category on freedom of expression.

The renewed debate over publishing caricatures of the prophet has been adopted by a series of attacks in France and other countries. On Wednesday, an explosion at a non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, wounded at the very least three individuals attending a ceremony organized by the French Consulate to commemorate the tip of World Conflict I.