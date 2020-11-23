Guitar Heart information for Chapter 11 chapter

Guitar Heart Inc. filed for chapter Saturday, because the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the retail trade.
The retail chain, the biggest vendor of musical gear within the U.S., mentioned Saturday it was submitting for Chapter 11 chapter safety, and plans to maintain its practically 300 U.S. shops open in the course of the course of.
“This is a crucial and optimistic step in our course of to considerably scale back our debt and improve our capacity to reinvest in our enterprise to help long-term progress,” Chief Govt Ron Japinga mentioned in a press release. “All through this course of, we are going to proceed to serve our clients and ship on our mission of placing extra music on the planet. Given the sturdy stage of help from our lenders and collectors, we anticipate to full the method earlier than the top of this yr.”
Guitar Heart mentioned its proprietor, Ares Administration Corp.
together with new buyers together with funds managed by the Carlyle Group
and Brigade Capital Administration, will present financing by way of the chapter course of.
Guitar Heart mentioned it plans to cut back its debt by $800 million, and has obtained $165 million in new fairness investments. The corporate mentioned it has negotiated to have a complete of $375 million in debtor-in-possession financing supplied by lenders and present noteholders, and it intends to boost one other $335 million in senior secured notes.
Like different retailers, coronavirus restrictions pressured Guitar Heart to briefly shut most of its shops earlier this yr, which severely harm gross sales.