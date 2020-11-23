GSA’s Emily Murphy Refuses To Temporary Congress On Biden Transition Block

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy has refused to transient Congress on why she is obstructing the Biden transition.

Kristen Holmes of CNN tweeted:

GSA responds to Dems on briefing- Dep. Administrator will transient 4 requesting Home Chairs & their Rating Members, Monday 11/30, GSA spox tells CNN. GSA can even do in-person-only briefing for Senate Appropriations, Homeland Sec. & Gov Affairs Committees — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) November 23, 2020

Employees for the Home Appropriations and Oversight Committees are invited to attend this in-person briefing as properly. — Kristen Holmes (@KristenhCNN) November 23, 2020

The Rep. Katie Porter/Emily Murphy showdown that so many on the left had been excited to see isn’t occurring. Murphy is revealing herself to not solely be a Trump loyalist, but in addition a coward who’s refusing to look earlier than Congress and defined why she is obstructing the Biden transition from starting.

The Home must subpoena Murphy instantly.

Murphy is trying to run out the clock till the election is licensed by the Electoral Faculty on December 14. She isn’t a devoted public servant who’s attempting to do the best factor for the nation. She is a Trump loyalist who’s placing pleasing Donald Trump forward of doing what is correct for the nation.

Overlook a peaceable switch of energy. Underneath Emily Murphy, there was no transition to a switch of energy in any respect.

