Greece closes all colleges as a part of its second lockdown.

The authorities in Greece introduced on Saturday the closure of all colleges because the nation faces a spike in coronavirus infections and deaths.

Though Greece was comparatively profitable in containing the primary part of the pandemic, within the spring, the second wave has been extra taxing. Greek well being authorities introduced 3,038 new infections on Friday, numerous them within the north, the place hospitals are below explicit strain, with deaths and intubations growing sharply in latest days.

Greece has added a day by day common of two,489 new instances over the previous seven days, pushing its complete caseload for the reason that begin of the pandemic to 69,675. Deaths are rising quickly, with a mean of greater than 40 a day over the past week.

Excessive colleges had already closed as a part of the nation’s second lockdown, which was launched earlier this month, and they’ll proceed to function by distant studying. The brand new restrictions imply that kindergartens and first colleges can even shut, till a minimum of the tip of the month.