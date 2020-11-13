Google says it would finish assist for Expeditions, its education-focused VR app, on June 30, 2021, and fold many of the current excursions into its Arts & Tradition app (Abner Li/9to5Google)

Abner Li / 9to5Google:
Google says it would finish assist for Expeditions, its education-focused VR app, on June 30, 2021, and fold many of the current excursions into its Arts & Tradition app — Virtually each tech firm was invested in digital actuality 5 years in the past and noticed it as the long run.
