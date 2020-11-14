Google pulls the plug on Expeditions VR app, migrates excursions to Arts & Tradition – TechCrunch

Google today announced that it’s ending help for Expeditions. The VR app may even be pulled from its personal Play Retailer and Apple’s App Retailer in June of subsequent yr. In a blogpost somewhat confusingly titled, “Increasing Google Arts and Tradition with Expeditions,” the corporate notes the 360-degree excursions captured for the mission will survive — however will probably be moved to Google Arts & Tradition.

Director of Program Administration, Training, Jennifer Holland, says the choice was made to make the content material extra accessible to college students and educators.

“Participating college students within the classroom has taken on a wholly totally different that means this yr. As faculties world wide reimagine training from the bottom up for a hybrid world, we’ve additionally been considering deeply about the best way to regulate our instruments to fulfill the second and concurrently construct for the longer term,” she writes. “We’ve heard and acknowledge that immersive experiences with VR headsets aren’t at all times accessible to all learners and much more so this yr, because the transition to hybrid studying has offered challenges for faculties to successfully use Expeditions.”

The content material will probably be included alongside Arts & Tradition’s museum excursions and different content material, accessible without cost to all customers. That, a minimum of, is a small win for academics and oldsters who’ve struggled to maintain up children’ training within the face of a pandemic that has contributed to main faculty closures.

Notably, the information comes a little bit over a month after Google introduced it will be ending help for the ill-fated Daydream VR platform. Launched 4 years in the past, the mission was an effort to deliver low-cost digital actuality that failed to succeed in its potential.