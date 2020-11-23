Google Pay will now not help ship/obtain cash performance from internet app, beginning January 2021, additionally provides 1.5% price on immediate transfers through debit card (Ben Schoon/9to5Google)

Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
Google Pay will now not help ship/obtain cash performance from internet app, beginning January 2021, additionally provides 1.5% price on immediate transfers through debit card — The brand new Google Pay app brings a ton of recent performance and makes some huge guarantees, however it additionally has a few huge caveats that weren’t broadly recognized on launch day.
