Google broadcasts Tree Cover Lab, which makes use of aerial imagery and AI to assist cities determine the place to plant timber and scale back temperatures, beginning with LA (Justine Calma/The Verge)

Justine Calma / The Verge:
Google broadcasts Tree Cover Lab, which makes use of aerial imagery and AI to assist cities determine the place to plant timber and scale back temperatures, beginning with LA — It is beginning with Los Angeles — Google unveiled a instrument right this moment that might assist cities hold their residents cool by mapping out the place timber are wanted most.
