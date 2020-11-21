Brian Krebs / Krebs on Safety:
GoDaddy confirms a few of its workers fell for a social engineering rip-off, after hackers modified the e-mail and DNS data for a variety of crypto buying and selling platforms — Fraudsters redirected electronic mail and internet visitors destined for a number of cryptocurrency buying and selling platforms over the previous week.
GoDaddy confirms a few of its workers fell for a social engineering rip-off, after hackers modified the e-mail and DNS data for a variety of crypto buying and selling platforms (Brian Krebs/Krebs on Safety)
Brian Krebs / Krebs on Safety: