Giuliani in Public: ‘It’s a Fraud.’ Giuliani in Court docket: ‘This Is Not a Fraud Case.’

It grew to become clear by the summer season that this election was going to be outlined by the coronavirus — and particularly how President Trump responded to the pandemic. The explosion in Covid-19 diagnoses and deaths was the each day backdrop for the competition. It constrained the conventional practices of a political marketing campaign, from the attenuated get together conventions to the rallies that Mr. Trump was pressured to delay and downsize. And the president contracted the illness and spent three days within the hospital.

Mr. Trump and Republicans could lengthy consider that had been it not for the coronavirus, he would possibly now be making ready for a second time period. (OK, stipulated, a few of them are making ready for a second time period anyway, regardless of Mr. Trump’s loss.)

Maybe that’s true. However it additionally appears value contemplating that in the long run, even in defeat, Mr. Trump could have gained some help due to his dealing with of the virus. Sure, he minimized its hazard and unfold, and mocked the essential protecting measures — carrying a masks and social distancing — along with his language and his crowded rallies. In so doing, he defied scientists and public well being specialists and will very effectively have contributed to the unfold of the virus. However it was clearly a refreshing let’s-move-on message for his supporters, lots of whom lived outdoors the city areas that had been first hit laborious by the illness. His criticism of Mr. Biden’s requires a masks requirement helped feed what has lengthy been a robust pressure of criticism of Democrats as elitist and controlling.

Mr. Trump has all the time been a showman, and he understands that there are few issues Individuals like greater than the inspirational comeback story. When he was hospitalized with the virus, most analysts thought it could damage him politically, not solely by pulling him off the marketing campaign path but in addition by demonstrating how harmful his actions had been. But when he had received, we’d have stated that his street to victory started when he bounded out of his hospital room to greet supporters on the gate, after which when he returned to the White Home in a triumphant ceremony: the helicopter alighting on the White Home garden, the stroll up the steps to the portico, the defiant ripping of the masks from his face.