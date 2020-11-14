Giuliani provides gas to discredited theories about voting machines.

Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s private lawyer, continued on Saturday his effort to delegitimize votes solid by means of digital voting machines, citing a number of conspiracies related to the businesses that make the machines and the software program they run in a publish on Twitter.

Seeking to sow doubt in regards to the vote depend in a number of swing states that have been not too long ago known as for President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., Mr. Giuliani hinted help for a discredited principle that one of many firms that manufactures the voting machines utilized in some states, Smartmatic, is managed by the billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

“Search for SMARTMATIC and tweet me what you suppose?” Mr. Giuliani wrote. “It is going to all come out.”

Hours later, President Trump picked up an analogous chorus, stating in a tweet that the election was “stolen” by “privately owned Radical Left firm, Dominion,” with out offering proof or explaining why Dominion was distinct among the many many different privately owned election system distributors that routinely administer elections in america.

Hypothesis that Mr. Soros has any affect over Smartmatic or its operations has been thoroughly debunked, and he doesn’t personal the corporate. Mr. Soros’s distant connection to the corporate is thru his affiliation with Smartmatic’s chairman, Mark Malloch-Brown, who’s on the board of Mr. Soros’s Open Society Basis.