Georgia’s 159 counties have been poised on Thursday to start recounting almost 5 million ballots within the presidential election, however confusion surrounded the proceedings at the same time as county officers raced to prepare.

A day after Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, described the method as a hand recount, his subordinates stated Thursday that it was technically an audit and never a recount, although it might have largely the identical impact. Counties are being advised to audit each vote forged and tally a brand new consequence by midnight on Wednesday, two days earlier than the state’s Nov. 20 deadline to certify its outcomes.

However after that, the Trump marketing campaign can nonetheless request an official recount, if the result’s inside half a share level. Which means President Trump might successfully get three bites on the apple — or the peach, because it have been — in Georgia. Nonetheless, with the margin within the first tally giving Joseph R. Biden Jr. an edge of more than 14,000 votes, election observers don’t imagine any variety of counts will alter the end result.

Counties will start their audits on Friday morning and are required to complete up by midnight on Nov. 18. Auditors from the counties’ elections divisions will sit at tables and rely the ballots.