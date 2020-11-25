Georgia Secretary of State Says Trump Threw Him “Underneath the Bus” for Defending The State’s Election

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger voted for President Donald Trump and says the president threw him and his household “beneath the bus” when he labored to defend the election amid the president’s false claims that the 2020 basic election was fraudulent.

By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly profitable and easy election. We lastly defeated voting strains and put behind us Fulton County’s now infamous repute for disastrous elections,” Raffensperger wrote in a USA Today op-ed. “This needs to be one thing for Georgians to have fun, whether or not their favored presidential candidate gained or misplaced. For these questioning, mine misplaced — my household voted for him, donated to him and at the moment are being thrown beneath the bus by him.”

“Elections are the bedrock of our democracy. They must be run pretty and, maybe extra necessary, impartially. That’s not partisan. That’s simply American. But some don’t appear to see it that approach,” he added.

Raffensperger went on to say that he has fought “repeatedly” to uphold election integrity in his state. Georgia not too long ago certified its election outcomes for President-elect Joe Biden after he and Democrats managed to efficiently flip the state for the Democrats for the primary time since 1992.

Georgia counties have initiated one other recount after the Trump administration filed a request. State legislation permits candidates to request a recount when the margin is lower than 0.5 p.c. The recount started as of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and have to be accomplished by December 2.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted that the election was rife with fraud, a declare disputed by United States safety businesses. These details haven’t stopped him from spreading false details about the election through his Twitter feed, significantly when that data issues elections he misplaced in key swing states.

As not too long ago as final week, the president claimed {that a} recount underway within the state of Georgia on the time––the outcomes of which had been confirmed for President-elect Biden on November 19––was “faux.”

“The Georgia recount is a joke and is being achieved UNDER PROTEST,” the president wrote. “Although hundreds of fraudulent votes have been discovered, the true quantity is in matching signatures. Governor should open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and name within the Legislature!”

Trump’s declare is wrong. The Related Press already carried out a fact check that confirmed “There may be nothing within the consent decree that stops Georgia election clerks from scrutinizing signatures.”