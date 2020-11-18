George Soros laments funding in Palantir and says he’ll promote the remainder when allowed

Investor and philanthropist George Soros delivers a speech on the sidelines of the World Financial Discussion board on Jan. 23, 2020.

fabrice coffrini/Agence France-Presse/Getty Pictures





It’s frequent for fund managers to speak up their investments. Legendary investor George Soros is taking the alternative tack.

His household workplace, Soros Fund Administration, issued a press release criticizing one in every of its holdings, Palantir Applied sciences

after a Securities and Change Fee submitting revealed it had a roughly 1% stake within the knowledge analytics firm.