Gartner: Q3 smartphone gross sales down 5.7% to 366M, stemming Covid-19 declines earlier this yr – TechCrunch

As we head into the all-important vacation gross sales interval, new numbers from Gartner level to some restoration for the smartphone market as distributors roll out a raft of latest 5G handsets. Q3 smartphone figures revealed right now confirmed that smartphone unit gross sales declined 5.7% globally over the identical interval final yr to 366 million models. Sure, it’s a drop, however it’s nonetheless a transparent enchancment on the primary half of this yr, when gross sales slumped by 20% in every quarter, due largely to the results of Covid-19 on spending and shopper confidence total.

When it comes to manufacturers, Samsung continued to guide the pack when it comes to total models, with 80.8 million models, and a 22% market share. In truth, the Korean handset maker and China’s Xiaomi had been the one two within the high 5 to see progress of their gross sales within the quarter, respectively at 2.2% and 34.9%. Xiaomi’s numbers had been sturdy sufficient to see it overtake Apple for the quarter to change into the number-three slot when it comes to total gross sales rankings. Huawei nearly held on to quantity two. See the complete chart additional down on this story with extra element.

Additionally value noting: total cell gross sales — a determine that features each smartphones and have telephones — had been down 8.7% 401 million models. That underscores not simply how few function telephones are promoting in the intervening time (smartphones can typically even be cheaper to purchase, relying on the manufacturers concerned or the service bundles), but additionally that these much less subtle gadgets are seeing much more gross sales strain than extra superior fashions.

Smartphone hunch: it’s not simply Covid-19

It’s value remembering that even earlier than the worldwide well being pandemic, smartphone gross sales had been going through slowing progress. The explanations: after a interval of big enthusiasm from shoppers to select up gadgets, many nations reached market penetration. After which, the newest options had been too incremental to spur individuals to promote up and pay a premium on newer fashions.

In that context, the large hope from the trade has been 5G, which has been marketed by each carriers and handset makers as having extra information effectivity and pace than older applied sciences. But while you have a look at the broader roadmap for 5G, rollout has remained patchy, and shoppers by and huge are nonetheless not fully convinced they want it.

Notably, on this previous quarter, there’s nonetheless some proof that rising/creating markets proceed to have an effect on progress — in distinction to new options being drivers in penetrated markets.

“Early indicators of restoration might be seen in a number of markets, together with elements of mature Asia/Pacific and Latin America. Close to regular situations in China improved smartphone manufacturing to fill within the provide hole within the third quarter which benefited gross sales to some extent,” stated Anshul Gupta, senior analysis director at Gartner, in an announcement. “For the primary time this yr, smartphone gross sales to finish customers in three of the highest 5 markets i.e., India, Indonesia and Brazil elevated, rising 9.3%, 8.5% and three.3%, respectively.”

The extra optimistic Q3 figures coincide with a interval this summer time that noticed new Covid-19 instances slowing down in lots of locations and the comfort of many restrictions, so now all eyes are on this coming vacation interval, at a time when Covid-19 instances have picked up with a vengeance, and with no rollout (but) of large-scale vaccination or therapeutic packages. That’s having an inevitable drag on the financial system.

“Customers are limiting their discretionary spend whilst some lockdown situations have began to enhance,” stated Gupta of the Q3 numbers. “International smartphone gross sales skilled average progress from the second quarter of 2020 to the third quarter. This was attributable to pent-up demand from earlier quarters.”

Digging into the numbers, Samsung has held on to its high spot, though its progress was considerably much less sturdy within the quarter. “Luckily” for Samsung, it’s nonetheless a good distance forward. That’s partially as a result of number-two Huawei, with 51.8 million models offered, was down by greater than 21% since final yr, within the wake of a public relations disaster after being banned within the US and phased out within the UK, because of the accusations that its gear is utilized by China for spying.

It will likely be attention-grabbing to see how Apple’s small decline of 0.6% to 40.6 million models to Xiaomi’s 44.4 million, will shift within the subsequent quarter, on the again of the corporate launching a brand new raft of iPhone 12 gadgets.

“Apple offered 40.5 million models within the third quarter of 2020, a decline of 0.6% as in comparison with 2019,” stated Annette Zimmermann, analysis vp at Gartner, in an announcement. “The slight lower was primarily attributable to Apple’s delayed cargo begin of its new 2020 iPhone technology, which in earlier years would all the time begin mid/finish September. This yr, the launch occasion and cargo begin started 4 weeks later than regular.”

Oppo, which remains to be not out there by means of carriers or retail companions within the US, rounded out the highest 5 sellers with slightly below 30 million telephones offered. The truth that it and Xiaomi achieve this properly regardless of probably not having a telephone presence within the US is an attention-grabbing testomony to what sort of position the US performs within the international smartphone market: enormous when it comes to notion, however maybe much less so when the chips are down.

“Others” — that class that may take within the lengthy tail of gamers who make telephones, continues to be an enormous drive, accounting for extra gross sales than any one of many high 5. That underscores the fragmentation within the Android-based smartphone trade, however all the identical, its collective numbers had been in decline, an indication that buyers are certainly slowly persevering with to consolidate round a smaller group of trusted manufacturers.

Vendor 3Q20 Items 3Q20 Market Share (%) 3Q19 Items 3Q19 Market Share (%) 3Q20-3Q19 Progress (%) Samsung 80,816.0 22.0 79,056.7 20.3 2.2 Huawei 51,830.9 14.1 65,822.0 16.9 -21.3 Xiaomi 44,405.4 12.1 32,927.9 8.5 34.9 Apple 40,598.4 11.1 40,833.0 10.5 -0.6 OPPO 29,890.4 8.2 30,581.4 7.9 -2.3 Others 119,117.4 32.5 139,586.7 35.9 -14.7 Whole 366,658.6 100.0 388,807.7 100.0 -5.7

Supply: Gartner (November 2020)