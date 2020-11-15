GAG: CBS’s Pelley Butters Up Obama, Bemoans ‘Mistake’ Being Too Good to Trump

CBS’s 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley gave Gayle King a run for her money in who could possibly be essentially the most obnoxious, sycophantic journalist interviewing Barack Obama for his new e-book on Sunday. After Pelley prompted the previous president to match President Trump to a dictator who had weakened our nation earlier than our adversaries, he buttered up Obama as truly too good to Trump and claimed Individuals needed Obama to be nastier to the sitting president.
Pelley began off by repeatedly goading Obama to scold Trump for not conceding the election, subsequently weakening our nation earlier than our adversaries. Not even a touch of embarrassment from the journalist for truly encouraging the president who got here up with the Iran Deal to lecture Trump on national security:
What in your estimation would our adversaries be considering proper now, Russia, China, about the truth that the transition will not be shifting ahead?
(…)
You write within the e-book, “Our democracy appears to be teetering on the point of a disaster.” What do you imply?
(…)
What are these false claims of widespread election fraud doing to our nation proper now?
It was after this final query that Obama in contrast Trump to a dictator with no criticism or comply with up from Pelley:
OBAMA: I feel that there was this sense during the last a number of years that actually something goes and is justified so as to get energy. And that is not distinctive to the US. There are robust males and dictators world wide who suppose that, “I can do something to remain in energy. I can kill individuals. I can throw them in jail. I can run phony elections. I can suppress journalists.” However that is not who we’re imagined to be.
Maybe essentially the most nauseating half nonetheless got here when Pelley boasted how Obama “adopted a conventional commandment” of presidents earlier than him by not trashing his successor. He repeated Obama’s personal lie again to him that he hadn’t criticized Trump sufficient earlier than saying “Individuals” thought this was a “mistake:”
PELLEY: Mr. Obama is talking after 4 years of digital silence on Donald Trump. He adopted a conventional commandment largely noticed since Adams succeeded Washington– thou shall not criticize your successor. In A Promised Land, he wonders if that was a mistake. In your e-book, you ask, “Whether or not I used to be too tempered in talking the reality, too cautious in phrase or deed.” Many Individuals, Mr. President, consider you had been too cautious, too tempered.
OBAMA Yeah. And– and– and I feel that’ a respectable and comprehensible criticism. On the finish of the day, I persistently tried to deal with my political opposition within the methods I might wish to be handled, to not overreact when, for instance anyone yells, “You lie,” in the course of me giving a joint congressional tackle. [CBS plays clip] I perceive why there have been occasions the place my supporters needed me to be extra pugilistic, to, you know– pop of us within the head and duke it out just a little bit extra.
PELLEY: Was it a mistake that you just did not?
Oh, sure. Obama was so involved about following precedent that he waited a whole eleven days after Trump was sworn in to start out attacking him. Listed below are only a few extra examples of when Obama supposedly shunned criticizing Trump, in September 2018, October 2018 , July 2019, September 2019, May 2020 and clearly many occasions prior to now month.
Like his colleague did earlier, Pelley additionally bemoaned that thousands and thousands extra Individuals voted for Trump:
“[T]he 2020 vote wasn’t a repudiation of Donald Trump; it was extra like an affirmation. He acquired 71 million votes, eight million greater than he did in 2016. What does that inform you about our nation right this moment?” he complained.
Obama asserted that half the nation didn’t vote for Biden as a result of we don’t have an “knowledgeable citizenry” and sufficient [Republican] leaders who would stand as much as the president. With that partisan reply, Pelley continued groveling, begging the Democrat to inform us how one can unite the nation: “How can we overcome the place we’re right this moment?” he requested.
Halfway by his response, Obama alarmingly pushed for the media and tech firms to “work with” Biden to type out “reality from fiction” and everyone knows what which means:
…I do suppose {that a} new president can set a brand new tone. That is not gonna resolve all of the gridlock in Washington. I feel we’re gonna need to work with the media and with the tech firms to search out methods to tell the general public higher concerning the points and to bolster the requirements that guarantee we are able to separate reality from fiction…
Ancestry and Ford sponsored this sanctimonious section, you’ll be able to contact them on the Conservatives Struggle Again web page.
Learn related transcript parts under:
CBS’S 60 Minutes
11/15/2020
SCOTT PELLEY: On election evening, 2016, then-President Barack Obama referred to as Donald Trump at about 3:00 within the morning to congratulate him, despite the fact that Mr. Trump had misplaced the favored vote and took the electoral faculty by lower than one % in three states. At the moment, president trump declines to just accept the decision of the voters regardless of dropping by better margins to President-Elect Joe Biden. Mr. Obama hasn’t spoken of the election stand-off till right this moment. We spoke to the forty fourth president on the discharge of his new e-book, “A promised land,” a memoir of his early years and first time period. What’s your recommendation on this second for President Trump?
(..)
PELLEY: In your view, it’s time for him to concede?
(…)
PELLEY: Greater than the courtesy of a concession, the Trump White Home is declining to release the standard funds and amenities for the incoming administration. President-Elect Biden will not be receiving secret nationwide safety briefings as Mr. Trump did when he was President-Elect. What in your estimation would our adversaries be considering proper now, Russia, China, about the truth that the transition will not be shifting ahead?
OBAMA: Nicely, I– look– I feel our adversaries have seen us weakened, not simply as a consequence of this election, however during the last a number of years. Now we have these cleavages within the physique politic that they are satisfied they’ll exploit. There’s an previous adage that partisan politics ought to cease on the water’s edge, proper? That in terms of our overseas coverage, that it’s the United States of America, not the divided states of America.
PELLEY: We met the previous president at a logo of America’s previous divisions. The Smithsonian’s Nationwide Portrait Gallery was a hospital within the Civil Struggle. Clara Barton and Walt Whitman cared for sufferers within the constructing the place the sixteenth president consoled his wounded. We joined Mr. Obama’s friends within the gallery of the presidents to speak about his e-book. I am curious concerning the title. I feel lots of people really feel that we’re farther from a promised land.
(…)
PELLEY: You write within the e-book, “Our democracy appears to be teetering on the point of a disaster.” What do you imply?
OBAMA: Now we have gone by a presidency that disregarded a complete host of primary institutional norms-– expectations we had for a president that had been noticed by Republicans and Democrats beforehand. And perhaps most importantly– and most disconcertingly, what we have seen is what some individuals name reality decay, one thing that is been accelerated by outgoing president Trump, this sense that not solely can we not have to inform the reality, however the reality does not even matter.
PELLEY: What are these false claims of widespread election fraud doing to our nation proper now?
OBAMA: The president does not wish to lose and by no means admits loss. I am extra troubled by the truth that different Republican officers who clearly know higher are going together with this, are humoring him on this vogue. It’s yet another step in delegitimizing not simply the incoming Biden administration, however democracy typically. And that is a harmful path. We’d by no means settle for that out of our personal children behaving that manner in the event that they misplaced, proper? I imply, if my daughters, in any type of competitors, pouted after which accused the opposite facet of dishonest once they misplaced, when there was no proof of it, we would scold them. I feel that there was this sense during the last a number of years that actually something goes and is justified so as to get energy. And that is not distinctive to the US. There are robust males and dictators world wide who suppose that, “I can do something to remain in energy. I can kill individuals. I can throw them in jail. I can run phony elections. I can suppress journalists.” However that is not who we’re imagined to be. And one of many indicators I feel that Joe Biden must ship to the world is that, “No, these values that we preached, and we believed in, and subscribed in, we nonetheless consider.
….
PELLEY: President-Elect Biden received on this election extra votes than anybody in historical past. And but, the 2020 vote wasn’t a repudiation of Donald Trump; it was extra like an affirmation. He acquired 71 million votes, eight million greater than he did in 2016. What does that inform you about our nation right this moment?
OBAMA: Nicely, A, it tells us that we’re very divided. And as I stated, it is not simply the politicians now. The voters are divided. It has now turn into a contest the place points, info, insurance policies per se do not matter, as a lot as id and desirous to beat the opposite man. You recognize, that is taken precedence. I do suppose the present media atmosphere provides to that vastly. This democracy does not work if we do not have an knowledgeable citizenry. This democracy does not work if we do not have accountable elected officers at different ranges who’re prepared to name the president when he is not doing one thing proper, name him on it.
PELLEY: It appears, although, Mr. President, that Individuals have gone from disagreeing with each other to hating each other, an issue that this man had. [points to Lincoln]
OBAMA: He is a great instance of anyone who I feel understood deeply the necessity to have the ability to see one other particular person’s perspective.
PELLEY: How can we overcome the place we’re right this moment?
OBAMA: There is no American determine that I love any greater than Abraham Lincoln. However he did find yourself with a civil warfare on his palms. I feel we would wish to keep away from that. I do suppose {that a} new president can set a brand new tone. That is not gonna resolve all of the gridlock in Washington. I feel we’re gonna need to work with the media and with the tech firms to search out methods to tell the general public higher concerning the points and to bolster the requirements that guarantee we are able to separate reality from fiction. I feel that we’ve to work at an area stage. If you begin attending to the native stage, mayors, county commissioners, et cetera, they’ve truly obtained to make actual selections. It is not abstractions. It is like, “We have to repair this highway. We have to get this snow plowed. We’d like to ensure our youngsters have a protected playground to play in.” And at that stage, I do not suppose individuals have that type of visceral hatred. And that is the place we’ve to start out by way of rebuilding the social belief we want for democracy to work.
PELLEY: Mr. Obama is talking after 4 years of digital silence on Donald Trump. He adopted a conventional commandment largely noticed since Adams succeeded Washington– thou shall not criticize your successor. In “A promised land,” he wonders if that was a mistake. In your e-book, you ask, “Whether or not I used to be too tempered in talking the reality, too cautious in phrase or deed.” Many Individuals, Mr. President, consider you had been too cautious, too tempered.
OBAMA: Yeah. And– and– and I feel that’ a respectable and comprehensible criticism. On the finish of the day, I persistently tried to deal with my political opposition within the methods I might wish to be handled, to not overreact when, for instance anyone yells, “You lie,” in the course of me giving a joint congressional tackle. I perceive why there have been occasions the place my supporters needed me to be extra pugilistic, to, you know– pop of us within the head and duke it out just a little bit extra.
PELLEY: Was it a mistake that you just did not?
OBAMA: Each president brings a sure temperament to workplace. I feel a part of the explanation I obtained elected was as a result of I despatched a message that basically I consider the American persons are good and first rate, and that– politics does not need to be– some cage match in– in which– all people is– goes at one another’s throats– and that we are able to agree with out being unpleasant.
….