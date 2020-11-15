GAG: CBS’s Pelley Butters Up Obama, Bemoans ‘Mistake’ Being Too Good to Trump

CBS’s 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley gave Gayle King a run for her money in who could possibly be essentially the most obnoxious, sycophantic journalist interviewing Barack Obama for his new e-book on Sunday. After Pelley prompted the previous president to match President Trump to a dictator who had weakened our nation earlier than our adversaries, he buttered up Obama as truly too good to Trump and claimed Individuals needed Obama to be nastier to the sitting president.

Pelley began off by repeatedly goading Obama to scold Trump for not conceding the election, subsequently weakening our nation earlier than our adversaries. Not even a touch of embarrassment from the journalist for truly encouraging the president who got here up with the Iran Deal to lecture Trump on national security:

What in your estimation would our adversaries be considering proper now, Russia, China, about the truth that the transition will not be shifting ahead? (…) You write within the e-book, “Our democracy appears to be teetering on the point of a disaster.” What do you imply? (…) What are these false claims of widespread election fraud doing to our nation proper now?

It was after this final query that Obama in contrast Trump to a dictator with no criticism or comply with up from Pelley:

OBAMA: I feel that there was this sense during the last a number of years that actually something goes and is justified so as to get energy. And that is not distinctive to the US. There are robust males and dictators world wide who suppose that, “I can do something to remain in energy. I can kill individuals. I can throw them in jail. I can run phony elections. I can suppress journalists.” However that is not who we’re imagined to be.

Maybe essentially the most nauseating half nonetheless got here when Pelley boasted how Obama “adopted a conventional commandment” of presidents earlier than him by not trashing his successor. He repeated Obama’s personal lie again to him that he hadn’t criticized Trump sufficient earlier than saying “Individuals” thought this was a “mistake:”

PELLEY: Mr. Obama is talking after 4 years of digital silence on Donald Trump. He adopted a conventional commandment largely noticed since Adams succeeded Washington– thou shall not criticize your successor. In A Promised Land, he wonders if that was a mistake. In your e-book, you ask, “Whether or not I used to be too tempered in talking the reality, too cautious in phrase or deed.” Many Individuals, Mr. President, consider you had been too cautious, too tempered. OBAMA Yeah. And– and– and I feel that’ a respectable and comprehensible criticism. On the finish of the day, I persistently tried to deal with my political opposition within the methods I might wish to be handled, to not overreact when, for instance anyone yells, “You lie,” in the course of me giving a joint congressional tackle. [CBS plays clip] I perceive why there have been occasions the place my supporters needed me to be extra pugilistic, to, you know– pop of us within the head and duke it out just a little bit extra. PELLEY: Was it a mistake that you just did not?

Oh, sure. Obama was so involved about following precedent that he waited a whole eleven days after Trump was sworn in to start out attacking him. Listed below are only a few extra examples of when Obama supposedly shunned criticizing Trump, in September 2018, October 2018 , July 2019, September 2019, May 2020 and clearly many occasions prior to now month.

Like his colleague did earlier, Pelley additionally bemoaned that thousands and thousands extra Individuals voted for Trump:

“[T]he 2020 vote wasn’t a repudiation of Donald Trump; it was extra like an affirmation. He acquired 71 million votes, eight million greater than he did in 2016. What does that inform you about our nation right this moment?” he complained.

Obama asserted that half the nation didn’t vote for Biden as a result of we don’t have an “knowledgeable citizenry” and sufficient [Republican] leaders who would stand as much as the president. With that partisan reply, Pelley continued groveling, begging the Democrat to inform us how one can unite the nation: “How can we overcome the place we’re right this moment?” he requested.

Halfway by his response, Obama alarmingly pushed for the media and tech firms to “work with” Biden to type out “reality from fiction” and everyone knows what which means:

…I do suppose {that a} new president can set a brand new tone. That is not gonna resolve all of the gridlock in Washington. I feel we’re gonna need to work with the media and with the tech firms to search out methods to tell the general public higher concerning the points and to bolster the requirements that guarantee we are able to separate reality from fiction…

