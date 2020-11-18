G.O.P. faces outcry in Michigan after refusing to certify vote: ‘You may see the racism.’

DETROIT — Mayor Mike Duggan of Detroit on Wednesday accused President Trump’s allies in Michigan’s most populous county of racism after they initially refused to certify the election results over slight discrepancies in majority-Black precincts — whereas ignoring comparable issues in closely white areas.

The criticism echoed accusations towards Mr. Trump and his allies across the nation, charging Republicans with preying on ugly racist stereotypes to forged doubt on Black voters in their last-ditch effort to overturn a legitimate election that Mr. Trump misplaced decisively.

Republican election board members in Wayne County, which accommodates Detroit and its internal suburbs, refused to certify the county’s election leads to a nakedly partisan effort to carry up President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory over Mr. Trump. Hours later, they reversed themselves after an outcry from state officers and Detroit residents who accused them of attempting to steal their votes.

“You may see the racism within the conduct final night time,” Mr. Duggan stated at a information convention on Wednesday. “American democracy cracked final night time, but it surely didn’t break. However we’re seeing an actual risk to the whole lot we consider in.”