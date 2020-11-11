Home Tech From 2020's Singles' Day sale, which was prolonged to 12 days from...

From 2020's Singles' Day sale, which was prolonged to 12 days from 24 hours beforehand, Alibaba reported gross sales of $56.4B whereas JD.com reported gross sales of ~$30.1B (Arjun Kharpal/CNBC)

By
Olivia Blevins
-
4
0


Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:

From 2020’s Singles’ Day sale, which was prolonged to 12 days from 24 hours beforehand, Alibaba reported gross sales of $56.4B whereas JD.com reported gross sales of ~$30.1B  —  – Alibaba set a brand new gross sales report for the annual Singles Day purchasing occasion.  — Singles Day is usually a 24-hour purchasing occasion …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR