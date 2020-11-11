Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
From 2020's Singles' Day sale, which was prolonged to 12 days from 24 hours beforehand, Alibaba reported gross sales of $56.4B whereas JD.com reported gross sales of ~$30.1B (Arjun Kharpal/CNBC)
