Friday Night time Owls: Police reform poll measures did nicely. However activists say that is simply the beginning

“Allow us to attempt to see issues from their higher aspect:

You complain about seeing thorny rose bushes;

Me, I rejoice and provides because of the gods

That thorns have roses.

~~Alphonse Karr, “Letters written from my backyard,” 1853

In fact, how a lot grace and dignity do you will have left once you’re getting tips on grace and dignity from Geraldo Rivera?

At Each day Kos on this date in 2018—North Korea continues to broaden nuclear program whereas Trump … nicely, tweets, principally:

Simply in case you had been questioning in regards to the progress of Donald Trump’s plan to denuclearize North Korea by way of an formidable plan of lurching from incoherent mockery to lavish reward to ramshackle guarantees primarily based on nothing in any respect, the reply is that North Korea is constant to construct up its nuclear arsenal and capabilities whereas ignoring his administration’s calls for.

A new study notes that recognized North Korean missile bases, recognized by way of satellite tv for pc pictures, proceed to be lively. North Korea denies the existence of those bases in any respect; consultants stay involved that Crew Trump is so desperate to ink a Trump-flattering deal that they will overlook it.

“It’s not like these bases have been frozen,” Mr. [Victor] Cha, the chief of the staff that studied the pictures, mentioned in an interview. “Work is constant. What everyone is nervous about is that Trump goes to simply accept a nasty deal — they offer us a single take a look at web site and dismantle just a few different issues, and in return they get a peace settlement” that formally ends the Korean Conflict.

Cha was on Crew Trump’s shortlist for the South Korea ambassadorship publish, however was nixed after he criticized administration insurance policies towards North Korea. It’s maybe notable that he is utilizing the “All people is nervous” assemble to publicly dump on Trump for being silly sufficient to signal such a deal.