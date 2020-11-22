Free Construct & Develop Decide Up & Go Occasion at Lowe’s on December 13-14, 2020 | Cash Saving Mother®

| Gretchen

On the lookout for a enjoyable free occasion to do with the children? Take a look at this free Construct & Develop Occasion at Lowe’s.

Lowe’s is internet hosting a Construct & Develop Occasion on December 13-14, 2020 where kids can pick up a Holiday Train Kit!

Usually these craft occasions are held in-store, however on account of Covid, this will likely be a pick-up and take dwelling occasion. Youngsters can cease by any time throughout these two days to choose up the craft provides wanted for the at-home craft!

Register here to reserve a kit.

Thanks, Freebie Shark!

