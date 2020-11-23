France’s Dragnet for Extremists Sweeps Up Some Schoolchildren, Too

ALBERTVILLE, France — Armed with assault rifles and sporting balaclavas, dozens of law enforcement officials raided 4 residences not too long ago in a sprawling complicated in Albertville, a metropolis within the French Alps. They confiscated computer systems and cellphones, searched underneath mattresses and inside drawers, and took pictures of books and wall ornaments with Quranic verses.
Earlier than the shocked households, the officers escorted away 4 suspects for “defending terrorism.”
“That’s not possible,” Aysegul Polat recalled telling an officer who left together with her son. “This little one is 10 years previous.”
Her son — together with two different boys and one woman, all 10 years previous — was accused of defending terrorism in a classroom dialogue on the liberty of expression at a neighborhood public college. Officers held the kids in custody for about 10 hours at police stations whereas interrogating their mother and father concerning the households’ spiritual practices and the current republication of the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad within the journal Charlie Hebdo.
The fifth-grade classmates are amongst no less than 14 kids and youngsters investigated by the police in current weeks on accusations of creating inappropriate feedback throughout a commemoration for a teacher who was beheaded final month after exhibiting the cartoons in a category on freedom of expression.
As France grapples with a wave of Islamist attacks following the republication of the Charlie Hebdo caricatures, the case in Albertville and related ones elsewhere have once more raised questions concerning the nature of the federal government’s response. It has already been criticized, inside and outside France, for actions and statements which have risked conflating ordinary French Muslims with people accused of extremism.
President Emmanuel Macron has fiercely rejected this criticism, blaming some Muslim and Western nations for failing to grasp France’s deep-rooted secularism, referred to as laïcité. In an interview with a media columnist for The New York Occasions, Mr. Macron complained about what he noticed because the world’s lack of help for France amid current assaults and accused the American information media, together with the Occasions, of “legitimizing this violence.”
To dispel misunderstanding, he invited journalists with questions on France to “name me. Name my group, name the ministers.’’ However after initially agreeing to an interview request for this text, the training minister, Jean-Michel Blanquer, declined Friday via a spokeswoman to talk, saying that he had already talked publicly about laïcité and regarded The Occasions’s protection biased.
The incidents in Albertville and elsewhere underscored the breadth of the federal government’s robust safety response to the assaults, which has prolonged into the classroom and has drawn the criticism of organizations just like the Human Rights League, one of many nation’s oldest rights teams. Calling the response disproportionate, the group requested, “Do kids nonetheless have the correct to talk?”
Sophie Legrand, a juvenile courtroom choose and union official, mentioned that France was going via a “complicated interval” throughout which legislation enforcement can be severely blamed for “lacking an indication and failing to hold out an investigation.”
“However it may show to be counterproductive if it’s actually solely repression, immediately,” she mentioned.
Nonetheless reeling from the beheading, academics got strict directions to report the slightest inappropriate remark, and the police to analyze, in response to interviews with academics, union representatives, and police and judicial officers.
“We’re fully in a context the place the directions are to not overlook something, even probably the most trivial truth,” mentioned Emmanuel De Souza, a police commander who investigated the case of an 11-year-old in Saumur, in western France.
Whereas the 4 kids in Albertville at the moment are again at school, the expertise has left them traumatized, the mother and father mentioned. The youngsters are anticipated to comply with an academic program underneath the justice ministry’s youth safety division, more likely to deal with problems with citizenship.
One of many boys, Sohib Harid, wetted himself in his sleep after the raid and mentioned he was now afraid to speak at school. “If I discuss,” he mentioned, “there would be the police.”
The youngsters and youngsters received into hassle for talking throughout classroom commemorations and discussions of Samuel Paty, the middle school teacher who was beheaded final month in against the law that shocked France and reopened the psychological wounds of attacks by Islamist terrorists which have left greater than 250 useless lately.
In a nation with hundreds of thousands of public college college students, the commemorations and discussions went effectively over all. However afterward, in response to the training ministry, 400 incidents had been reported, together with 150 circumstances associated to “defending terrorism.”
A justice ministry spokeswoman mentioned that 14 minors had been held in custody or interrogated in police stations, although she added that the determine won’t embody experiences from all native prosecutors. Instances involving the investigation of no less than 17 minors have been reported within the French information media.
If convicted on costs of “defending terrorism,” minors would sometimes must take a category on citizenship or comply with a social program, although the sentences could possibly be harsher for older youngsters and relying on the infraction.
In a Paris suburb, a 17-year-old who repeatedly expressed help for the slain instructor’s killer is anticipated to look earlier than an investigating choose. Close to Marseille, two 16-year-old boys had been arrested — one for endorsing the beheading, the opposite for refusing to cease listening to music with headphones through the minute of silence.
Of 17 circumstances that resulted in police investigations, seven concerned Muslim college students and one a Roman Catholic, in response to interviews by The Occasions and the native information media; one had no faith, and the faith of the others couldn’t be decided. In no less than 14 of those circumstances, college students had been held in police custody, with most being accused of “defending terrorism.”
In France, public faculties have performed a central function in instilling nationwide values, together with laïcité, the strict secularism that separates faith from the state. So when Mr. Paty was decapitated, the killing was regarded as an attack on France and left a long-lasting trauma amongst academics.
The training minister, Mr. Blanquer, requested all public faculties to watch a minute of silence in tribute to the slain instructor on Nov. 2. A fierce advocate of laïcité, the minister warned that he wouldn’t tolerate disrespect.
“We’re going to strengthen ethical and civic training in order that the stakes of the liberty of expression are express,” he mentioned in a radio interview just a few days later.
Past the minute of silence, academics got little steerage on methods to focus on the killing in school, resulting in confusion, in response to a number of academics and union officers.
“All the pieces was achieved in a rush with none actual time for instructional preparation,” mentioned Sophie Vénétitay, a instructor and union official. She added that academics got little alternative to resolve the incidents throughout the faculties and with the mother and father, and {that a} judicial response prevailed.
In a center college close to Good, a 14-year-old woman was arrested, held in custody for eight hours and subjected to a full-body search after questioning the tribute to the instructor after which, throughout a following debate, saying that “he had requested for it.” The woman, who isn’t affiliated with any faith, apologized, mentioned her mom, who requested to be recognized solely by her first identify, Magali.
The mom mentioned she disapproved of her daughter’s feedback, however described them as “a teen’s blunder.” Her daughter is now seeing a psychiatrist and refuses to return to high school.
The teenage woman has been summoned to look earlier than a prosecutor in January on a cost of “defending acts of terrorism,” in response to courtroom information obtained by The Occasions. She is anticipated to be sentenced to a multiday class on citizenship.
Lilia Parisot, an official on the Good regional training authority who confirmed the incident, mentioned that she had acquired clear tips from the training ministry to report any incident. “The orders had been to miss nothing,” she mentioned.
In Albertville, the 4 10-year-olds belong to households — three of Turkish and one among Algerian descent — who’ve lived within the metropolis for years. Some have older siblings who attended the identical small main college, Louis Pasteur.
Within the classroom dialogue, the instructor requested the pupils whether or not he, too, could possibly be beheaded if he confirmed caricatures of Muhammad, in response to interviews with two of the kids, 4 moms and two fathers.
Nathalie Reveyaz, an training official specializing in secularism within the area that features Albertville, confirmed that the instructor had requested that query, inserting it within the context of caricatures through the reign of Charlemagne.
The boys answered that the instructor could possibly be beheaded, their mother and father mentioned, however meant it as an announcement of truth, not as a risk.
“The instructor mentioned, ‘If I draw the prophet, what would you do?’” recalled Sohib, the boy now afraid to speak in school. “Nicely, I mentioned, ‘There are different individuals who will come to kill you, like Samuel Paty.’”
One other boy, Yunus-Emre Akdag, mentioned that in “Islam, we don’t have the correct to kill. It’s God who can provide life, and it’s God who can take it,” in response to his mom, Mukaddes Akdag. Her son added in school, “If individuals present caricatures of our prophet, they are going to burn within the different world.”
The woman, Emira Yildirim, mentioned she had expressed remorse for the slain instructor, however added that “if he had not proven the caricatures, it wouldn’t have occurred.”
The mother and father mentioned that their kids’s remarks contained no risk, however merely didn’t match with what training officers needed to listen to within the present politicized local weather.
“The youngsters mentioned what they thought,” mentioned Emira’s mom, Zulbiye Yildirim.
Ms. Reveyaz, the training official, mentioned, “The instructor was shocked, shaken,” including that the feedback may replicate “what the kids had been listening to inside their households.”
The subsequent day, the instructor turned alarmed after discovering an nameless letter whose writer stays unknown, she mentioned. “T mort,” it learn, “You’re useless.” The native prosecutor, Pierre-Yves Michau, was unavailable for an interview, his workplace mentioned.
After the raid, whereas the kids had been in custody, the police requested the mother and father a sequence of questions: What did they consider the caricatures? Did they pray? Did they go to the mosque? Did they observe Ramadan? Did their husbands pressure them to put on veils?
“Unusual questions,” Fatima Harid, Sohib’s mom, mentioned, asking why questions on their spiritual practices had been related. An officer informed her that her son, who described himself as Muslim throughout questioning, ought to say “French Muslim” as a substitute, she mentioned.
However the incident has left the mother and father questioning whether they will ever be considered French.
The mom of Emira, Ms. Yildirim, 46, mentioned she had lived in France since age 6 and had attended its public faculties. Hers was an “built-in household,” she mentioned. Residents of Albertville for 19 years, she and her husband, a builder, run a household development enterprise. She was energetic on the college, usually volunteering on area journeys. The couple even despatched their oldest daughter and son, now of their 20s, to a personal highschool — a Catholic establishment — for the standard of the training.
“I’m fearful,” she mentioned, dropping off Emira in entrance of the first college the opposite morning. “I informed my daughter, ‘You don’t say something. Whenever you’re requested a query in school, you say nothing.’”
Norimitsu Onishi reported from Albertville, and Fixed Méheut from Paris.