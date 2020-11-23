France’s Dragnet for Extremists Sweeps Up Some Schoolchildren, Too

ALBERTVILLE, France — Armed with assault rifles and sporting balaclavas, dozens of law enforcement officials raided 4 residences not too long ago in a sprawling complicated in Albertville, a metropolis within the French Alps. They confiscated computer systems and cellphones, searched underneath mattresses and inside drawers, and took pictures of books and wall ornaments with Quranic verses.

Earlier than the shocked households, the officers escorted away 4 suspects for “defending terrorism.”

“That’s not possible,” Aysegul Polat recalled telling an officer who left together with her son. “This little one is 10 years previous.”

Her son — together with two different boys and one woman, all 10 years previous — was accused of defending terrorism in a classroom dialogue on the liberty of expression at a neighborhood public college. Officers held the kids in custody for about 10 hours at police stations whereas interrogating their mother and father concerning the households’ spiritual practices and the current republication of the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad within the journal Charlie Hebdo.