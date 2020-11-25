France Drops Rape Investigation of Former Deputy Mayor of Paris

From the outset, Mr. Hmaïd’s accusations have been anticipated to fall beneath the statute of limitations, which was 20 years on the time of the alleged offense, and due to this fact have been by no means more likely to result in a conviction. However French prosecutors usually open investigations in sexual abuse circumstances to establish different potential victims, even when the statute of limitations could have expired.

The allegations towards Mr. Girard have been the primary amongst a series of sexual abuse scandals which have rocked Paris Metropolis Corridor in latest months. They’re a part of a broader reckoning over intercourse, gender and energy in France that has shaken the cultural and political realms.

Mr. Girard, an influence dealer in politics and tradition for a era, had already been the topic of intense criticism through the summer season over his hyperlinks to Gabriel Matzneff, a French author who brazenly promoted pedophilia for many years whereas benefiting from the safety of French elites. Beneath stress over his connections to Mr. Matzneff, Mr. Girard resigned as deputy mayor however continued till now to sit down on the Paris Metropolis Council.

Mr. Hmaïd advised The New York Instances that he first met Mr. Girard in Tunisia in the summertime of 1989 when he was 15. He mentioned they met in Hammamet, a Tunisian resort city, the place Mr. Girard employed him as a houseboy in a villa he had rented. But it surely was a yr later, throughout a visit collectively to the US in 1990, that Mr. Girard started abusing him sexually in Washington, Mr. Hmaïd mentioned.

Mr. Girard denied ever participating in any sexual relationship with Mr. Hmaïd in an interview with The New York Instances. However he mentioned he had frolicked with the youthful man and thought of him a member of the household.