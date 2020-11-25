France Drops Rape Investigation of Former Deputy Mayor of Paris

PARIS — Prosecutors in France mentioned Wednesday that that they had dropped a rape investigation right into a former deputy mayor of Paris as a result of the statute of limitations on the alleged offense had expired.
The prosecutors opened their investigation of Christophe Girard in mid-August, two days after The New York Times revealed an article through which Aniss Hmaïd, now 46, accused Mr. Girard of abusing him sexually within the Nineties, beginning when he was nonetheless a minor. Mr. Hmaïd claimed that Mr. Girard coerced him into intercourse some 20 instances over the course of a few decade.
In alternate, Mr. Girard, now 64, employed the youthful man as a home employee in his residence and likewise gave him odd jobs on the French style firm Yves Saint Laurent, the place he was a prime government earlier than getting into politics.
“He took benefit of my youth, of my younger age and every little thing for his sexual pleasures,” Mr. Hmaïd mentioned within the August article. On Wednesday, he declined to touch upon the prosecutor’s determination to drop the investigation.
From the outset, Mr. Hmaïd’s accusations have been anticipated to fall beneath the statute of limitations, which was 20 years on the time of the alleged offense, and due to this fact have been by no means more likely to result in a conviction. However French prosecutors usually open investigations in sexual abuse circumstances to establish different potential victims, even when the statute of limitations could have expired.
The allegations towards Mr. Girard have been the primary amongst a series of sexual abuse scandals which have rocked Paris Metropolis Corridor in latest months. They’re a part of a broader reckoning over intercourse, gender and energy in France that has shaken the cultural and political realms.
Mr. Girard, an influence dealer in politics and tradition for a era, had already been the topic of intense criticism through the summer season over his hyperlinks to Gabriel Matzneff, a French author who brazenly promoted pedophilia for many years whereas benefiting from the safety of French elites. Beneath stress over his connections to Mr. Matzneff, Mr. Girard resigned as deputy mayor however continued till now to sit down on the Paris Metropolis Council.
Mr. Hmaïd advised The New York Instances that he first met Mr. Girard in Tunisia in the summertime of 1989 when he was 15. He mentioned they met in Hammamet, a Tunisian resort city, the place Mr. Girard employed him as a houseboy in a villa he had rented. But it surely was a yr later, throughout a visit collectively to the US in 1990, that Mr. Girard started abusing him sexually in Washington, Mr. Hmaïd mentioned.
Mr. Girard denied ever participating in any sexual relationship with Mr. Hmaïd in an interview with The New York Instances. However he mentioned he had frolicked with the youthful man and thought of him a member of the household.
“Now I’ve to consider my new life,” Mr. Girard mentioned in a textual content message on Wednesday, including that he had “all the time had confidence within the French justice system and its independence.”
An official from the Paris prosecutor’s workplace mentioned that that they had “closed the case towards Mr. Girard because of the statute of limitations having expired.”
However, activists and members of the Paris Metropolis Council pressed for Mr. Girard’s full withdrawal from political life within the title of ethics.
Mr. Girard’s case finally induced a rift within the leftist alliance governing Paris, with younger, Inexperienced occasion Metropolis Council members brazenly opposing the previous deputy mayor whereas Mayor Anne Hidalgo strongly supported him.
It additionally reignited a fierce debate over feminism in France.
Raphaëlle Rémy-Leleu, a feminist and Inexperienced occasion Metropolis Council member, mentioned that she couldn’t envision Mr. Girard returning to his duties on the council.
“It’s a query of ethics and political morality” greater than a query of authorized proceedings, Ms. Rémy-Leleu mentioned. She expressed doubts that he might once more turn into an elected official entrusted with initiatives or duties.
France just lately toughened laws against sex crimes and prolonged the statute of limitations for rape of a minor to 30 years from 20 years, however that extension can’t be utilized retroactively to Mr. Hmaid’s case.